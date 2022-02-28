How Pairing Jeremy Ruckert with George Kittle Would Benefit the 49ers Offense

While the San Francisco 49ers have a top tight end already in George Kittle, pairing him with another quality player at the position wouldn't hurt.

It is no secret that the San Francisco 49ers possess one of the NFL's best tight ends in George Kittle.

While outstanding, his production in 2021 was limited by inconsistent quarterback play, injuries and constantly being the focal point of the opposition's defensive gameplans. One could also even say maybe it is time to trade the five-year veteran.

Although opposing defensive coordinators have nightmares over Deebo Samuel, Kittle has been the longer-tenured offensive threat on the 49ers while also being the one who verbally (even if out of context) gets under his opponents' skin.

As indicated above, it is time for another offensive skill player to take the pressure off of Kittle at the position. General manager John Lynch needs to look no further than a player not performing at the NFL Combine this week due to a minor foot injury.

What can Jeremy Ruckert bring to Kyle Shanahan's offense?

While a reunion between Christian Watson and Trey Lance would be more than ideal, an infusion of Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert in the Red and Gold's offense would also prove to be lethal.

As someone who served primarily as a blocking tight end at Ohio State University, many would-be prone to overlook the 6-5 tight end. However, with Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, and numerous other five-star receivers, Jeremy Ruckert's receiving capabilities are not a disservice.

According to OSU head coach Ryan Day, whether it is one-handed catches or eluding top-graded safeties in this year's draft class, Ruckert does whatever it takes to help his team to victory.

Pairing him with Kittle at the next level can benefit numerous players and the offense as a whole. With five selections in the top-200 of April's draft, it should not surprise anyone if Shanahan gets a steal in the mid-rounds of the draft to help his offense.