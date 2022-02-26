Skip to main content
The 49ers Should Trade George Kittle As Soon As Possible

Here are 10 reasons why.

Bill Walsh famously used to say that it's better to trade a player a year too early than a year too late.

The 49ers used this logic when they traded Ronnie Lott, Roger Craig and Joe Montana. This year, they should apply Walsh's logic to tight end George Kittle, and trade him before it's too late.

Here are 10 reasons why the 49ers should trade Kittle as soon as possible.

1, He missed 11 games the past two seasons.

2. Even when he played, he mostly was injured the past two seasons.

3. His past two injuries -- broken foot, strained calf -- occurred simply from running. The calf injury affected Kittle for all of the 2021 season.

4. The 49ers gave Kittle $16 million per season because they thought he'd be the No. 1 option in their passing game, but now Deebo Samuel is the No. 1 option, Brandon Aiyuk is the second option and Kittle is the third option when healthy.

5. Everything Kittle does as a receiver, Samuel and Aiyuk do better, including running after the catch. This past season, Samuel averaged 10.4 YAC per catch, Aiyuk averaged 6.6 YAC per catch and Kittle averaged 6.5 YAC per catch.

6. The 49ers don't give Kittle the ball frequently enough to justify paying him like a No. 1 wide receiver.

7. Kittle isn't as good as he was when they gave him his contract extension.

8 The 49ers probably could get a late first-round pick for Kittle if they trade him now.

9. If Kittle has one more injury-filled season, the 49ers probably won't be able to trade him and his $16-million-per-season contract, because everyone will see him as damaged goods who's on the downside of his career.

10. Kittle will turn 29 this year.

The clock is ticking.

