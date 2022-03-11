Steelers vs. Colts: Which is the Best Fit for Jimmy Garoppolo?

The likeliest teams for Jimmy Garoppolo to land with are the Steelers or the Colts.

Trading Jimmy Garoppolo is imminent for the 49ers.

That is, of course, if teams are interested in acquiring him immediately instead of letting him hit the open market.

Suitors for Garoppolo have dwindled this past week with the Broncos and Commanders filling their quarterback needs. All that remains now is the Steelers and now the Colts. These are the clearest teams who would target Garoppolo.

The question is: which one of them is the best fit for him?

It’s the Colts.

For weeks I had remained steadfast that the Steelers are the best fit for Garoppolo. They have a solid defense that can absorb some of his errors or plateaued drives and an excellent running game lead by Najee Harris. Best part of all is that the Steelers have a strong, winning culture that Garoppolo is looking for. Even on their off years, the Steelers remain playoff contenders until the very end. Playing for Mike Tomlin, who is a top-five coach, is always a bonus.

However, with the Colts now players on the quarterback market, they look to be the best fit for Garoppolo. Their defense and running game looks to either be on par with the Steelers if not better. But unlike the Steelers, the Colts have a phenomenal offensive line that can give Garoppolo better opportunities, even though he excels when he doesn’t hold the ball for long.

Plus, the Colts play in a dome, which will never be seen as a negative for quarterbacks. They have a team that is ready to win now in a division that only has the Titans to threaten them. You can’t say the same for the Steelers.

Indianapolis sounds like they’re looking exactly for Garoppolo. A person that can be a leader and well liked in the locker room. A high character guy essentially, so he would definitely be a breath of fresh air there. Another added bonus is the salary cap space the Colts have. They hold the second-most cap space in the league, which gives them the resource to reel in skill players that mesh well with Garoppolo.

Right now, the receivers aren’t attractive other than Michael Pittman, and even he wouldn’t be a great match with Garoppolo. But the cap space the Colts have can aid them in finding some, so Garoppolo will get to join a playoff contending team and one that can help make him feel at home by bringing in players to work well for him.

If Garoppolo is cut, then I think it’s a foregone conclusion he signs with the Colts.