The 49ers are 2-Point Favorites to Beat the Bills in Week 13
One of the toughest opponents on the 49ers' schedule for 2024 is the Buffalo Bills.
The 49ers have faced Bill quarterback Josh Allen just once, and he beat them 34-24. Also threw for 375 yards and 4 touchdowns and posted a quarterback rating of 139.1. Of course, this was 2020 and the 49ers are much better now than they were back then.
That's why the 49ers are two-point favorites to beat the Bills on the road in Week 13. The 49ers are one of the best teams in the NFL, while the Bills are reloading after trading no. 1 wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Beat teams have beaten the 49ers without a true no. 1 wide receiver in the past. The Ravens beat the 49ers last season with rookie Zay Flowers as their no. 1 wide receiver, and the Chiefs beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl with rookie Rashee Rice as their no. 1 wide receiver.
The Chiefs and the Ravens have something else in common -- excellent tight ends and elite quarterbacks who are tough to contain inside the pocket. If the 49ers have a tough time defending Lamar Jackson, how will they do against Allen, who's a bigger, more powerful runner than Jackson?
Another tough aspect of this game for the 49ers is the weather -- it will be extremely cold. It might even snow. These conditions favor the Bills. In addition, the 49ers will play the previous week in Green Bay, which means they'll have two cold road games in a row.
I wouldn't bet on the 49ers to win this one.