The Final Grade For the 2021 49ers Defensive Linemen

Give credit to defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, the best defensive line coach in the league.

Both Javon Kinlaw and Dee Ford missed most of the season, and the defensive line still was the deepest and the best position on the 49ers.

It struggled at times early in the season as Kinlaw and Ford were in and out of the lineup with injuries. The 49ers drafted Kinlaw in Round 1 and traded a second-round pick for Dee Ford and gave him a five-year, $85.5 million contract extension, so the 49ers were patient with them.

But by midseason, the 49ers had placed both Kinlaw and Ford on the Injured Reserve List, and then the defensive line began to take shape and to dominate.

Armstead moved from defensvie end to defensvie tackle and finished the season with 6 sacks and a career-high 63 tackles.

Arden Key emerged as a terrific third-down interior pass rusher and recorded 6.5 sacks in the 49ers' final 10 regular season games. He's a free agent who most likely will get a big contract this offseason.

Nick Bosa came off an ACL tear and played even better than he did before the injury. He finished the 2021 season with 15.5 sacks, 32 quarterback hits and 21 tackles for loss and, most importantly, missed zero games, although he left the wildcard playoff game against the Cowboys with a concussion in the first half.

Samson Ebukam started the season slowly as he transitioned from playing outside linebacker on the Rams to playing defensive end on the 49ers, but settled into his new position and recorded 5.5 sacks during the 49ers' final six games including the postseason.

And then there was D.J. Jones, Kevin Givens, Jordan Willis, Charles Omenihu and Kentavius Street, who played well, too. The entire defensive line did. It ranked third in the NFL in sack percentage and seventh in fewest yards per carry allowed.

Give credit to defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek, the best defensive line coach in the league.

FINAL GRADE: A-PLUS