The 49ers' Five Worst Starters

The 49ers certainly have a terrific roster, but they also have some duds in their starting lineup who need to play better or leave.

Here are the five worst players in the 49ers starting lineup, ending with the absolute worst starter.

5. Mike McGlinchey

McGlinchey just had his worst season as a pro. He blew 37 blocks -- sixth most in the NFL. He also admitted he weighed less than 290 pounds last season, which is roughly 30 pounds too light for a 6-foot-8 offensive tackle. He should weigh closer to 325 pounds. At 285, he got overpowered in pass protection routinely last season. But if he gains weight and strength this offseason, he could be good. He has a chance to rebound.

4. Laken Tomlinson.

Tomlinson blew 28 blocks last season -- sixth most in the NFL among guards. He's starting to age and decline, which means he has less of a chance to rebound than McGlinchey. The 49ers need to start looking for Tomlinson's replacement.

3. Jaquiski Tartt.

Tartt is a terrific player when he's healthy, because he's so versatile. He's a strong safety who can play free safety and linebacker, and he's good at all three positions. But he's rarely healthy. He has missed 28 of the 49ers' past 64 games -- 44 percent. Last season, he missed nine games, or more than half the season. Now he's 29. Durability could become an even bigger problem for him as time goes on.

2. Javon Kinlaw.

He was just a rookie last season, but he made virtually no impact, other than a his pick 6 against the Rams, which was nice. Still, he finished the season with 1.5 sacks and four quarterback hits. That's a Solomon Thomas stat line. Then after the season, he had knee surgery. Yikes.

1. Jimmy Garoppolo.

He's not the worst starter on the team when he's healthy. But he's hurt a lot, and the 49ers cannot win without him, while they've shown they can win without Kinlaw, Tartt and McGlinchey (Tomlinson has missed only one game with the 49ers). Garoppolo's inability to stay on the field is the 49ers' biggest problem, and that means he's their biggest problem. And that's why he'll be gone soon.