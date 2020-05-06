All49ers
The Three Biggest Weaknesses of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Grant Cohn

We’ve identified Jimmy Garoppolo’s biggest strengths at this stage in his young career. In the interest of fair and balanced reporting, let’s examine his biggest weaknesses, too.

1. Arm strength.

Garoppolo has a quick release and makes difficult throws from awkward positions -- he certainly has arm talent. But he doesn’t have major arm strength.

That’s a big reason Kyle Shanahan called deep passes less frequently than any other play caller last season. When Garoppolo threw deep, he usually underthrew his receiver, because his arm isn't strong.

In the Super Bowl, Garoppolo actually overthrew a deep pass to Emmanuel Sanders. But, Garoppolo didn’t throw it too hard. He launched it too early. Didn’t give Sanders enough time to run downfield.

Alex Smith used to launch deep passes too early and overthrow them, because he didn’t trust his arm. Didn’t believe he could throw the ball far enough. Did this all the time on the 49ers. But he went to Kansas City and improved, because he practiced throwing deep. Meaning he developed arm strength and confidence. Garoppolo can do the same thing.

2. Decision-making.

Sometimes, Garoppolo makes high-level plays that make you think he has been starting in the NFL for 15 years. Other times, he reminds you he has started only 26 games.

He makes rookie decisions. Sometimes he fumbles when he should squeeze the ball and take a sack. Sometimes tosses the ball up for grabs when he should throw the ball away. Sometimes he throws into double coverage when he shouldn't. 

Garoppolo made these mistakes during the regular season and the playoffs. That’s one reason Shanahan called so many runs.

3. Locking onto receivers.

Another rookie mistake.

When Garoppolo drops straight back -- meaning no play fake -- he often stares down his intended receiver. Gets the ball, turns his head and eyeballs his target while the defense eyeballs him.

Bad habit.

Garoppolo often telegraphs his passes and leads the defense to where he'll go with the ball. And he has such a laser-focus on his target, he sometimes fails to see the underneath coverage, meaning linebackers standing right in front of him. 

Garoppolo needs to scan the field and stop throwing passes to linebackers. This is the next stage in Garoppolo’s development.

