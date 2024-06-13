Vernon Davis Evaluates 49ers TE George Kittle
Vernon Davis and George Kittle might be the two best tight ends in 49ers history, and they both wore no. 85.
Today, I interviewed Davis and asked him to evalute Kittle tight end to tight end, or 85 to 85. Here's what Davis said.
DAVIS: "George is very talented. He has a unique ability to create separation. He's very savvy. He's patient. Great hands. Great blocking ability. He's the complete tight end in my eyes. And he can be very disruptive when it comes to catching the ball and gaining yards. I love his play. I love what he brings to the team. He plays with a lot of excitement. Our games are totally different when you watch and compare, but I love him."
ME: Why do you call yourself "The Real 85"?
DAVIS: I remember when I was young just having that competitive nature. It gave me confidence to call myself The Real 85. It meant to me that there was no one better than me. I felt like I was the best. If I was wearing this number and someone else was wearing it, then I was better than this person. That was just like a confidence thing for me, and I carried that with me my entire career."
ME: How much do you follow the 49ers?
DAVIS: "I try to keep up with them as much as I can. I'm so busy, I miss about 40 calls a day. I put myself in a position where I always have something to do. People are surprised when I tell them I wasn't able to watch the game today. I just had so much going on. But I love staying busy and evolving. Football is my heart and soul. I'm always going to love the 49ers. I keep up with them as much as I can."