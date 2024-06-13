Vernon Davis Explains What the 49ers Must Do to Win the Super Bowl
The 49ers know how to get to the Super Bowl -- they just haven't figured out how to win one since 1995.
Vernon Davis was on the first 49ers team to lose a Super Bowl back in 2013. Which means he's had more than a decade to stew on that loss and think about what the 49ers could or should have done differently.
Today, I asked him what the current 49ers need to do differently to get over the hump. His answer was fascinating.
"Continue to do what they've been doing," Davis. "Adding pieces. Taking pieces away. It's the name of the game. They're very close. I think if they can have that same attitude, that same approach that they had last year to get back to where they were, they'll have a shot. They made it that far for a reason. They were arguably one of the best teams in the NFL. But they lacked the details in that game. It always goes back to the little things. They didn't do the little things to win that game. Maybe the Chiefs were that much better. But it's all in the details."
I completely agree with Davis. The 49ers botched the small details in this past Super Bowl. Which means they weren't fully prepared for the biggest game of their lives.
The 49ers offense couldn't pick up a blitz to save their lives. Their defense couldn't touch Patrick Mahomes. And their head coach, Kyle Shanahan, didn't know the overtime rules for the playoffs.
Talk out overlooking an important detail.