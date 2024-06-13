Vernon Davis Reflects on the End of the 49ers' First Super Bowl Defeat
In 2012, at the end of the 49ers' divisional playoff game against the Saints, Jim Harbaugh called Vernon Davis' number in the red zone and he delivered with a game-winning touchdown catch. The Catch 3, as it was called at the time. It was iconic and it was clutch.
The next year, at the end of the 49ers' Super Bowl against the Ravens, the 49ers were near the goal line once again. But this time, Harbaugh didn't call Davis' number. Instead, Colin Kaepernick threw three straight passes to Michael Crabtree, all three passes were incomplete and the 49ers lost.
Davis never got a chance to close the Super Bowl the way he closed the divisional playoff game against the Saints.
Today, I asked Davis how that loss sits with him more than a decade later.
"If it didn't happen, it wasn't meant to be," Davis said. "I always like to leave things in the past. You can only control what you can control. I think we put all the work in. I thought we worked extremely hard. I thought I did the best that I could to be prepared for that situation and that game, but it just didn't go our way. I don't really ponder on it. I just think about all the good times that we had. All the good moments. The wins. But also hold onto the losses because they allow me to navigate through my life. I'm going to need that throughout the rest of my life."