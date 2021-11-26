Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Why the 49ers Benched Jaylon Moore at Halftime Against the Jaguars

    How bad could the rookie making his first career start at right tackle have been?
    Author:

    The 49ers did something surprising at halftime of a blowout win over the Jaguars this past Sunday.

    They benched starting right tackle Jaylon Moore. Benched him even though they were winning 20-3 and facing a dysfunctional team that had no chance to get back in the game.

    Why exactly did the 49ers bench Moore? How bad could the rookie making his first career start at right tackle have been?

    Shanahan was asked about Moore's benching this week, and downplayed it. "Nothing prompted it. That was the plan going in. We were going to rotate them and play both of them. I didn't even know until after the game that Tom (Compton) played the whole second half and I asked (offensive line coach) Chris (Foerster) why that happened and we just didn't have that many plays. And by the time we got the ball back, he kept it that way, but I see it not changing so far. We’ll see how practice goes this week, but both of those guys are about at the same pace for us. One's got a lot more experience, which makes him a little more consistent, but we also believe in Jaylon and what he has done and what he can become. So, we're trying to play both of them until we see a bigger difference.”

    So Shanahan denied benching Moore, but acknowledged that Moore is inconsistent and that's why they don't trust him to play the full game at right tackle yet.

    Here were Moore's worst plays from the Jaguars game:

    1. 10:33 First Quarter. 1st and 10 at SF 46. 

    Jimmy Garoppolo hands off to Trey Sermon, who runs to his left, away from Moore. Moore is supposed to run into the secondary and block Jaguars safety Rudy Ford, but misses him completely, and Ford tackles Sermon after a gain of just two yards when Sermon attempts to cut back between the tackles.

    Read More

    2. 9:11 First Quarter, 3rd and 6 at the 50.

    Garoppolo drops back to throw and gets sacked by Dawuane Smoot, who beat Moore with ease around the edge. Fortunately for the 49ers, this sack didn't count, because the Jaguars committed defensive pass interference downfield. But Moore still got beat.

    3. 8:11 First Quarter, 2nd and 6 at JAX 41.

    Smoot lines up across from Moore again, but this time Smoot jumps to the inside and engages 49ers right guard Daniel Brunskill, Behind Smoot, the Jaguars blitz linebacker Damien Wilson, who runs into the backfield unblocked and sacks Garoppolo. Moore never saw him -- he was too busy following Smoot to the inside.

    4. 8:31 Second Quarter, 3rd and Goal at JAX 6.

    Moore gets beaten around the edge once again by Smoot, who hits Garoppolo hard as Garoppolo throws a touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk. This was Moore's final play of the game, but not the 49ers' final play of the half -- they had one more drive that resulted in a field goal before halftime. 

    So, ou tell me why the 49ers benched Moore.

    Watch the full breakdown below:

    My Post (54)
    News

    Why the 49ers Benched Jaylon Moore at Halftime Against the Jaguars

    29 seconds ago
    My Post (53)
    News

    Why Garoppolo Has Struggled Against the Vikings

    1 hour ago
    My Post (39)
    News

    What 49ers Fans Should be Thankful for

    Nov 25, 2021
    My Post (28)
    News

    Shanahan Says Garoppolo Could Return in 2022

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_16740936
    News

    49ers Injury Report: Dee Ford to be Activated Off Injured Reserve

    Nov 24, 2021
    My Post (22)
    News

    Jimmy Garoppolo's Worst Plays of Week 11

    Nov 24, 2021
    USATSI_16965278
    News

    Trey Sermon is Instilling More Trust in Kyle Shanahan

    Nov 23, 2021
    USATSI_17207775
    News

    The Real Reason the 49ers Offense Has Turned it Around

    Nov 23, 2021