Why Ricky Pearsall Will Benefit From 49ers OTAs

There isn't too much for a player to grow during OTAs, but rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall actually has an opportunity to do so thanks to some absences. Here is how he benefits from it.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

May 10, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (14) runs drills during the 49ers rookie minicamp at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Kupbens-USA TODAY Sports
Two key figures in the wide receiver room were missing this week when the San Francisco 49ers kicked off OTAs.

It was Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings who were absent. Aiyuk was the most predictable absentee since he is looking for a lucrative contract extension from the 49ers, so he most likely will never be seen until training camp.

As for Jennings, he might be okay with playing on the restricted free agent deal that the 49ers placed him on, so that is one to see how it plays out. Not having these two valued receivers in OTAs is a bummer for the 49ers, but there is actually a tremendous benefit to it.

The benefit is that rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall gets to absorb all of those extra reps. Instead of them going to Aiyuk and Jennings, who definitely do not need it in this phase of the offseason, they can go to Pearsall to get him up to speed.

"I always think the more reps you get, the more experience you get, the more different situations you can be put in," said Kyle Shanahan. "I mean, if you're talented enough and made of the right stuff, you only get better. But sometimes it's hard to generate those things, especially in a practice when it's not full speed all the time and things like that. So the more reps you can get of it, always helps the right type of player.”

This is why the 49ers being without Aiyuk, Jennings, Trent Williams, and even Christian McCaffrey isn't a big deal. OTAs is where the young players get to really see the most activity. It will be cut down by the time training camp arrives, so this is a great opportunity for Pearsall and others.

It's also great that Deebo Samuel is there. That is the receiver that Pearsall will try to emulate to a certain degree, so he gets an up close and personal look on how it's supposed to be done. It's all on Pearsall now to take advantage of it and make a case for him to have a serious role in the offense.

