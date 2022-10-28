Why the 49ers Defense has Struggled on Third Down Recently

Defending on third down has been a struggle for the 49ers recently.

The past two games against the Falcons and Chiefs have been rough in those situations. San Francisco has allowed a combined 15 conversions out of 24. A lot of those situations have been when it's third-and-long as well. The 49ers have the opposition right where they want them, then they just whiff. For a defense that is supposed to be elite, it was inexcusable to allow so many of those.

DeMeco Ryans explained why the 49ers have been poorly defending on third down recently.

“On those, you are in an advantageous position as a defense and you feel like these plays we should get off," said Ryans. "I think it goes back to, what I said earlier about the screens and things like that. It's making sure we're fitting it properly and making sure at the end of the day we're tackling the guy and getting him on the ground. When you are in a long situation, no matter what happens, somebody has to show up and make a tackle.”

Missed tackles have been a theme for the 49ers in the last two games. It hasn't been seen this badly since the season opener against the Bears. The 49ers have to get it together. They are too good of a defensive unit to allow offenses to sustain drives by converting so many third downs, especially when they have them in a long situation.

The offense is not going to do them many favors by holding the time of possession, so they have to be the ones that keep themselves off the field. Missed tackles just aren't going to fly at this level of football and against great opponents. It may seem like an excuse from Ryans here since he definitely can be better himself as well, but the missed tackles are unacceptable.

"It always comes down to tackling," said Ryans. "Our game is fast and it always comes down to fundamentals of football. Whatever happens, however a play breaks out - are you sprinting to the ball? Do you have effort? Is everybody swarming to the ball? And when we show up, are we tackling with the proper fundamentals? If you do that, no matter what happens, you have another chance to stand up and make a play. So it'll always come down to the fundamentals.”

I have no doubt in my mind that the 49ers will right this wrong. Last season, they struggled on third down due to soft zone coverage and some inept play from the cornerback spot. So far, the issues stem with the lack of tackling for the most part.

And with the Rams upcoming, it presents a prime bounceback for the defense.