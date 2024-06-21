Will Elijah Mitchell be a Tradeable Asset for the 49ers in 2024?
One of the strongest positions on the San Francisco 49ers is running back.
Pro Football Focus went as far as to say that the 49ers have the best group of running backs in the entire league. Quite the praise there to be ranked at the top and it makes sense. The 49ers have an abundance of sweet players there.
Christian McCaffrey is the obvious headliner that tips the scale heavily, but the 49ers have quality players behind him too. Elijah Mitchell is one who can easily start on a handful of teams in the league. He nearly rushed for 1,000 yards when he started 10 games in his rookie year and still continues to show glimpses of his talent when given the opportunity.
However, that is exactly what could make him an enticing trade asset for the 49ers. Two years ago the 49ers traded a quality running back in Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins. Of course, that occurred after they acquired McCaffrey, but Wilson was also on a one-year deal with the 49ers. Mitchell faces a similar situation as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. The 49ers might not want to let him leave for nothing, especially since they have Jordan Mason to fill in along with others.
So, will Mitchell be a tradeable asset for the 49ers in 2024?
He'll definitely be an option, but I don't foresee the 49ers letting him go unless someone really comes heavy on a trade offer. 2024 is possibly the last best chance the 49ers have at returning and winning a Super Bowl. Mitchell may not have a role beyond five carries a game, but he still plays a crucial one.
He is a player that Kyle Shanahan knows that can still keep the running game efficient should McCaffrey miss time. Mitchell's issue was never talent. It was always his inability to stay healthy. That is why he is better suited as a backup who can start in spurts.
Mitchell would get the start while Mason receives some handoffs in stretches. Besides, I don't think Shanahan is that big on Mason anyways since he can never see touches in a game that isn't a blowout. Mitchell is the clear favorite over him and there is no way they are going to trust rookie Isaac Guerendo.
Teams will have to overpay the 49ers to make them willing to part with Mitchell.