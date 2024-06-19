All 49ers

PFF: The 49ers Have the NFL's Best Running Back Unit

Here's my analysis of Trevor Sikemma's analysis.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) scores a touchdown in the first half of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The 49ers don't have Super Bowl rings but they're still the best team in the NFL on paper, particularly at running back, according to Pro Football Focus.

"Christian McCaffrey is PFF's top-ranked running back heading into the 2024 season, so it should be no surprise the Niners take the No. 1 spot here," writes PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema. "McCaffrey generated the most PFF wins above average among running backs last season, at 0.25. Elijah Mitchell also remains a very solid RB2 option with rookie Isaac Guerendo as the upside RB3. Throw All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk into the list, and the 49ers more than deserve this ranking."

Here's my analysis of Sikemma's analysis:

1. It amuses me that he didn't mention Jordan Mason. Mason averaged 5.2 yards per carry and 40 rushes last season and 6.0 yards per carry on 43 rushes as a rookie in 2022. He's the upside RB3. Guerendo is a project who lacks experience and Mitchell is an injury-prone veteran who averaged just 3.7 yards per carry last season. His knee seems permanently damaged.

2. Technically Juszczyk is a fullback, but he carried the ball just 5 times for 6 yards last season -- he's a terrible running back, even in short-yardage situations. He's strictly a blocker and a receiver, which makes him more of a tight end who lines up in the backfield.

3. If McCaffrey is the best running back in the NFL and he's worth just a quarter of a win more than the league's average running back, what does that say about the value of the position?

Published
