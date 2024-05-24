Will the 49ers Trade Jauan Jennings?
Jauan Jennings might not play for the 49ers much longer.
Jennings is a restricted free agent and the 49ers have given him a second-round tender which he still hasn't signed. And he just skipped the first week of OTAs. So he means business. Clearly, he wants what Brandon Aiyuk wants -- a multi-year contract extension. And Jennings played better than Aiyuk in the Super Bowl, so maybe Jennings feels the 49ers should take care of him first.
An extension for Jennings would be affordable, because he's not a starter -- he's a slot receiver. And he caught just 19 passes last season. So if the 49ers wanted to keep Jennings around beyond this season, they could.
But the 49ers just spent their first-round pick on Ricky Pearsall, who's a slot receiver. So it seems like the 49ers are more prepared to replace Jennings than they are to extend his contract. Remember, the 49ers don't generally pay their no. 3 receivers, because they spend so much on fullback Kyle Juszczyk. A few years ago, the 49ers let Kendrick Bourne leave in free agency, which is probably what they'll do with Jennings next year.
Unless they trade him now. If the 49ers trade Jennings before the season starts, they might be able to get a player at another position or a draft pick that's valuable. If they let him leave in free agency next year, they might get a compensatory pick in return, but it also might not be that valuable.
Don't be surprised if the 49ers trade Jennings soon.