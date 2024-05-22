Jauan Jennings is Skipping 49ers OTAs
SANTA CLARA -- Here's a surprise.
We knew Brandon Aiyuk would skip 49ers OTAs because he wants a contract extension. We didn't know that Jauan Jennings would do the same thing presumably for the same reason.
Jennings did not show up to Week 1 of OTAs. When asked what Jennings' status on the roster is, head coach Kyle Shanahan said, "Similar to what I said about all the guys who aren't here, it's voluntary so there is no status yet."
Jennings was drafted in 2020 -- the same year as Aiyuk. And both of them are eligible for extensions right now. Jennings currently is a restricted free agent, and the 49ers gave him a second-round tender, which he still hasn't signed. A restricted free-agent tender is a one-year deal, and Jennings will have to sign it eventually.
But it's clear that neither Jennings nor Aiyuk wants to play on the final year of their contract because if they get injured, they could lose lots of money in the future. They want financial security. Who doesn't?
They also want to cash in while they're coming off a Super Bowl appearance. Jennings in particular was outstanding against the Chiefs -- he likely would have been the Super Bowl MVP had the 49ers won. So now's a good time to push for an extension.
And the 49ers should seriously consider giving him a new deal. He's an excellent possession receiver, he's a terrific fit with Brock Purdy and he's cheap. He had 19 catches last year. He probably would agree to a two-year deal worth $10 million. The 49ers can afford that much more than they can afford to extend Aiyuk.