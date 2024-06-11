SI

Amari Cooper Absent From Browns Minicamp as Final Year of Contract Looms

Patrick Andres

Dec 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs the ball along the sideline for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Since he was acquired from the Dallas Cowboys in March 2022, wide receiver Amari Cooper has been a godsend for the Cleveland Browns.

In his first season with the team in '22, Cooper racked up 1,160 yards in one of the most complete seasons of his career. The next year, 2023, saw Cooper hit a new career high with 1,250 yards en route to his first Pro Bowl since 2019.

Now, it appears that Cooper is seeking compensation in line with his accomplishments. The five-time Pro Bowler was absent from the first day of the Browns' mandatory minicamp Tuesday amid widespread speculation he intends to hold out.

Cooper, who will turn 30 this coming Monday, will make $20 million in 2024—after which he is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer noted Tuesday that Cooper was at a celebrity softball game hosted by Cleveland tight end David Njoku Saturday.

The Browns are scheduled to open their season against the Cowboys on Sept. 8.

Patrick Andres has been a Staff Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated since 2022. Before SI, his work appeared in The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword, and Diamond Digest. Patrick has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University.

