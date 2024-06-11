Amari Cooper Absent From Browns Minicamp as Final Year of Contract Looms
Since he was acquired from the Dallas Cowboys in March 2022, wide receiver Amari Cooper has been a godsend for the Cleveland Browns.
In his first season with the team in '22, Cooper racked up 1,160 yards in one of the most complete seasons of his career. The next year, 2023, saw Cooper hit a new career high with 1,250 yards en route to his first Pro Bowl since 2019.
Now, it appears that Cooper is seeking compensation in line with his accomplishments. The five-time Pro Bowler was absent from the first day of the Browns' mandatory minicamp Tuesday amid widespread speculation he intends to hold out.
Cooper, who will turn 30 this coming Monday, will make $20 million in 2024—after which he is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.
Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer noted Tuesday that Cooper was at a celebrity softball game hosted by Cleveland tight end David Njoku Saturday.
The Browns are scheduled to open their season against the Cowboys on Sept. 8.