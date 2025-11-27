AT&T Stadium Glare Led to Plenty of Comments From NFL Fans During Chiefs-Cowboys
Perhaps the most perplexing aspect of AT&T Stadium, otherwise known as “Jerry World,” is the glare from the sun that bursts through the windows and shines directly onto the field. Time and time again the glare has impacted players’ visibility during games, yet Jerry Jones refuses to make any changes to account for the sun.
Rather than install curtains, Jones has previously said he feels it’s a home-field advantage to have that type of stadium factor impacting games. Well, the glare ended up benefitting the Chiefs early into Thursday’s Thanksgiving game, as a pass from Dak Prescott to George Pickens fell incomplete, at least in part due to the impact of the sun’s glare.
While running his route, Pickens could be seen fighting off the glare of the sun, and as a result, the ball fell incomplete a few feet away from him. It’s arguable that the pass would’ve been difficult to catch even without the glare, but it was clear that Pickens was struggling to track the ball.
Later in the first half, Chiefs punter Matt Araiza was forced to use his hand as a shield to block out the sun while preparing to kick the ball away.
As is the case whenever the glare casts onto the field at AT&T Stadium, NFL fans took to social media to express their disbelief that this issue hasn’t been fixed.
It is possible to cover those windows with curtains—they’re even used during other events held at AT&T Stadium, such as concerts or WWE matches. However, for whatever reason, Jones seems hellbent on keeping the sun shining in when his Cowboys take the field, regardless of the impact on the game.