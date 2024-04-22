League Insider Indicates Bears Draft Buzz Includes Receivers
The lastest buzz on a Bears pick at No. 9 is a loud one.
That's because it encompasses a lot. SI.com league insider Albert Breer reported Monday on several possibilities for the team based on reports from other teams dealing with them throughout the predraft process, and also on what friends of GM Ryan Poles said.
Breer writes Caleb Williams will be kept in mind at No. 9.
"Other teams have gotten the sense that Chicago will try to move down given their dearth of picks on Day 2 (1) and Day 3 (2)," Breer wrote.
The Bears have only three picks after taking Caleb Williams first. They are No. 9, No. 75 in Round 3 and No. 122 in Round 4.
"If the Bears stick (at No. 9), a couple of friends of GM Ryan Poles said they think he’ll be looking to add talent around Williams," Breer wrote. "So if one of the top three receivers slide to Chicago, DJ Moore and Keenan Allen could get a running mate. If not? Maybe an offensive lineman or Texas 3-technique Byron Murphy II."
While this doesn't really specify anything more than what all previously reporting and speculation have said, the comment by other teams is particularly insightful.
It could be a gauge of how interested the Bears have been in dealing back with those teams.
The one thing not mentioned here by Breer is the possibility of the Bears climbing up the draft order to try and draft Marvin Harrison Jr.
This is a move being urged by fans as well as some media members, including WSCR's David Haugh, a former Bears beat columnist for the Tribune.
The one thing not mentioned in Breer's assessment based on what teams and friends of Poles told him anywhere is edge rusher—beyond the fact that it is a need.
ALBERT BREER REPORTS ON POSSIBLE INJURY RED FLAGS
Considering the drop off between Montez Sweat as their top edge rusher and the trio of DeMarcus Walker (23 sacks, 7 seasons), Jake Martin (18 sacks, six years) and Dominique Robinson (2 sacks, 2 seasons) in terms of production, edge must command interest at some point in their four picks if not with the second pick.
