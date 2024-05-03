𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐂𝐔𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐎𝐍:

The #49ers were awarded 5(!) compensatory picks for the 2024 draft. They now have 11 total.



To put this into perspective, the Chicago Bears only have 5 TOTAL picks in the draft.



Is this process broken? pic.twitter.com/xtSfRsALRB