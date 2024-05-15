Where Chicago Bears Rank in Travel Miles with 2024 Schedule
With road games in London, San Francisco, Arizona, Washington D.C. and Houston, the Bears seem to have the inside track to plenty of airline miles this regular season.
While it will be a season with long road trips, they're not even close to the top teams in the league according to travel for the regular season.
The Bears will travel 19,460 air miles this season via Google air distances. This includes their 7,899.9 air miles to London and back.
Their other round trip regular season air miles are:
- San Francisco 3,707.6 miles
- Washington D.C. 1,188.66 miles
- Phoenix 2,900.42 miles
- Houston 1,878.66 miles
- Minneapolis 710.06 miles
- Detroit 476.76 miles
- Green Bay 370.72 miles
- Indianapolis 327.5 miles
Being located in the Midwest, the Bears are spared some of the huge coast-to-coast miles other teams will log.
The Chargers (26,803), Dolphins (25,869), Seahawks (25,797), Patriots (25,071), 49ers (24,575), Rams (24,263), Raiders (23,345), Eagles (22,756), Jets (22,397), Packers (22,209), Jaguars (22,075), Panthers (21,288), Cardinals (21,064) and Broncos (19,670) will all travel more miles in the regular season than the Bears, who rank only 15th in air miles for regular season. This according to totals tabulated by Bookies.com.
The Bears will go through 26 time zones with their travel, which is tied for fifth most. The Chargers (36), Raiders (34), 49ers (28) and Seahawks (28) will all travel through more time zones.
Even if the Bears are only middle of the pack in terms of miles they travel in the regular season, they’re still going to spend a good deal more time on planes than last year, when they had the third-fewest miles at 12,253.
The opponents to Bears games are known but the actual dates and times officially will be released Wednesday at 7 p.m. by NFL Network.
