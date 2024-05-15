Kiran Amegadjie Second Bears Draft Pick to Sign Rookie Deal
The Bears may not have tackle candidate Kiran Amegadjie at practices until possibly training camp.
Whenever he's ready to go, he's under contract. Amegadjie on Tuesday became the second of their five draft picks from the 2024 draft class to sign rookie contracts. Fourth-round punter Tory Taylor had signed late last week.
Amegadjie is still getting over a torn quad muscle and his final season at Yale ended after four games due to the surgery in October. The rehab kept him from taking part in the Senior Bowl and the combine workouts, and all he could do at his pro day was bench press.
Amegadjie, who measured 6-5 3/8 and 323 pounds at the combine, has 36 1/8-inch arms and an 85 1/2-inch wingspan, which both ranked in the top 6% of tackles who have been measured at combines.
At Yale, Amegadjie didn't allow a sack in his last two seasons and last gave one up in 2021. He only allowed that one sack in his entire college career, according to Pro Football Focus.
The injury left him watching reps next to offensive line coach Chris Morgan during rookie minicamp. The injury rehab isn't something he's enjoying but realizes it's necessary.
"We will see how everything plays out," Amegadjie said. "I'm going to trust them and trust their guidance on this. I'm not a doctor. I know how my body feels and how to communicate that with them. We will see as time goes on."
The Hinsdale Central graduate started at left tackle his last two seasons but in his 2021 season started every game at right guard. Although the Bears plan on him playing tackle, he could get some reps at camp at guard. Either way, there's no pressure for him to play.
"If that means competing to start this year or next year, that’s great," GM Ryan Poles said. "But if he ends up being just a really good offensive linemen, you can’t have enough."
