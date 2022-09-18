Inactives

Bears

WR Velus Jones Jr.

DB Elijah Hicks

G Michael Schofield III

DB Lamar Jackson

G Ja'Tyre Carter

TE Jake Tonges

Packers

S Tariq Carpenter

T David Bakhtiari

T Caleb Jones

T/G Sean Rhyan

WR Samori Toure

DL Jonathan Ford

Pregame

The early forecasts had said there would be rain during the game tonight but the latest forecasts say no chance of rain at all. Temperatues are to be low 70s to 67 degrees and cloudy.

Nominee for ex-Bears player of the week: Breshad Perriman. He caught a critical 28-yard TD from Tom Brady and had three catches for 45 yards against the Saints in Tampa Bay's 20-10 win.

Nominee for ex-Bears failure of the week: Mitchell Trubisky. Averaged 5.1 yards per pass attempt as he couldn't get it downfield (where have we seen that before) in a 17-14 loss to New England in Pittsburgh. His passer rating in two games have been 78.2 and 73.8.

Maybe the ex-Bears player of the week should be James Daniels for what he said after the Steelers' anemic effort, one which will no doubt lead to calls for Kenny Pickett.

Personnel

Bears defensive end Robert Quinn will not be facing Packers former All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari in Sunday night's game.

Bakhtiari, who has not played since the playoffs following the 2020 season, has had a long rehab from a torn ACL and will not play according to Bill Huber of Packer Central.

Bakhtiari was listed inactive when the inactive list came out. He practiced Wednesday on a limited basis and also did that on Friday but on Thursday did not practice at all.

The Packers have a few other injury issues on the offensive line. Guard Jon Runyan had been in the concussion protocol and tackle Elgton Jenkins is questionable for the game but was able to practice in full on Friday after he had limited practices Wednesday and Thursday.

Yosh Nijman is the backup who replaced Bakhtiari against the Vikings. Nijman started last year against the Bears in a game when Quinn made two sacks of Aaron Rodgers.

It was also reported by Huber that wide receiver Allen Lazard will make his season debut after missing last week with an ankle injury. He had been questionable for the game.

Mark Grote, Bears sideline reporter for WBBM, reports Velus Jones Jr. will not play. He was doubtful for the game and did make the trip to Lambeau but will miss a second straight game with a hamstring injury.

The Bears will have guard/center Dieter Eiselen up off the practice squad and available on the 53-man roster for the second straight week after designating him Saturday for temporary promotion. They can move Eiselen up one more time but after that he would no longer be eligible for temporary promotion.

