Source: Bakhtiari Out for Packers vs. Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. – At least one of the Green Bay Packers’ injured starters will not return to the lineup for Sunday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

A source on Sunday said five-time All-Pro David Bakhtiari would not play this week.

Bakhtiari practiced on Wednesday and Friday this week, with Wednesday being the full-pads session. Even when he’s cleared for game action, Bakhtiari will only practice two days a week, coach Matt LaFleur said this week.

“He’s gotten a lot of reps,” LaFleur said of the twice-per-week plan. “There’s not many people that can have a schedule like that, but I do believe and we believe as an organization that he’s one of those guys.”

Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL at practice 626 days ago. He returned for one game at Detroit in last year’s season finale; that was 252 days ago. He had a third procedure done on the knee during the offseason.

That puts the pressure on Yosh Nijman to stop star Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn. Quinn had 18.5 sacks last season, second-most in the NFL, including three in two games against Green Bay. He lines up almost exclusively over the offensive left tackle.

“The first thing you notice is just his ability to get off the football,” LaFleur said of Quinn. “He has got great get-off and can really fly off the ball. You’ve got to be on top of your snap count, and it’s a great challenge. And then the next thing that stands out is just the effort which he plays with. He has got a relentless motor and he can play a lot of snaps. It’s a great challenge for whoever has to line up across from him.”

Bakhtiari was one of three members of Green Bay’s offensive line who were listed as questionable. Right tackle Elgton Jenkins, who suffered a torn ACL at Minnesota on Nov. 21, was full participation at Friday’s practice. Left guard Jon Runyan, who missed the end of the Week 1 game with a concussion, returned to practice on Friday and was limited participation. Rookie Zach Tom got the bulk of the practice reps all week.

“He’s done a nice job, but we’ll see how he looks today and how his knee responds and see where he’s at,” LaFleur said on Friday of Jenkins.

Meanwhile, a source said receiver Allen Lazard would make his season debut after missing last week with an ankle injury. Lazard was limited participation all week.

“I’m going to go into this game the same way I have the past few years,” Lazard said on Wednesday. “Obviously, a first game itself is a little bit more emotions and higher energy and everything, just because I haven’t played in a preseason game and all that good stuff. But I’ve been in this league for so long, I’ve been here for the Packers for so long, we’re playing here at Lambeau, it’s just a nostalgic feeling going out there and everything. I know what needs to take place when I step on that field at Lambeau. It’ll just be about getting my mental right and going out there and executing.”