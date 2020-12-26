Bears Get to Face Their Old Starter Mike Glennon

A matchup many Bears fans would have loved to see since Ryan Pace became the team's GM will occur Sunday in Jacksonville.

The Bears defense will get to face the quarterback Pace wasted $18 million on to play four games in 2017 when Mike Glennon starts against them for the Jacksonville Jaguars at quarterback.

Pace signed Glennon as a bridge quarterback to when Mitchell Trubisky would be able to step in and play, presumably after one season. It took four games of the 2017 season for them to know playing the rookie couldn't possibly be as bad as using Glennon.

The Bears were 1-3 in his four starts and he completed 93 of 140 for 833 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions. He also fumbled five times in the four starts.

Glennon had a passer rating of 76.9, averaged 6.0 yards a pass attempt and was sacked eight times.

The only win during his starts came in Soldier Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, 23-17. The next week the Bears went to Lambeau Field and lost 33-14 with Glennon throwing two interceptions and losing two fumbles.

Coach John Fox went with Trubisky the rest of the way after a bye week and Glennon never played for the Bears again.

This season Glennon is 61 of 100 for 600 yards with three touchdowns, three interceptions with two sacks and a passer rating of 75.4. Jacksonville is 0-3 in his three starts this season.

The three starts he made this year in place of Gardner Minshew were the only starts he's made since leaving Chicago. He was with Arizona in 2018 and Oakland in 2019 as a backup.

