Jaguars Starting Mike Glennon Over Gardner Minshew Vs. the Bears

The Jacksonville Jaguars have made their decision at quarterback for Week 16's bout against the Chicago Bears, giving Mike Glennon the nod over Gardner Minshew II.

The move to Glennon is the latest in a string of activity at the starting quarterback position in Jacksonville. The team has seen unrest at the position before, but not quite like 2020.

Minshew started the first seven games before a thumb injury sidelined him for the next six. Jake Luton started three games in his place before being benched, while Glennon then got the next three starts despite Minshew being cleared to play. Glennon was benched shortly after halftime in Week 14, leading to Minshew getting the start in Week 15 against Baltimore.

In a 40-14 loss to the Ravens, Minshew completed 22 of 29 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns, though he did fumble once and was also sacked for a safety. Jacksonville had fewer than 70 yards of offense at halftime, so a bulk of his production came in garbage time.

"It was just kind of communicated that they’re going to have us compete in practice. Today was more of a walk through, so we kind of have tomorrow and Saturday, I guess. I don’t think our mindset’s changed too much," Glennon said Wednesday. "We’re both going to do our best shot and practice and prepare and whoever they go with, we have each other’s back.”

The uniqueness of a Week 16 quarterback competition for one week was not lost on either quarterback. Most teams do not have quarterback battles this late in the season, let alone in the days ahead of an actual game.

“No, I’ve never been a part of any competition in practice the week of a game. It’s definitely unique, but we just have to do our job and that’s to go out there and play to the best of our ability and leave those decisions to the decision makers," Glennon said. "It’s a unique situation. It’s been a unique year. A lot has come up this year that I don’t think any of us saw coming.”

Glennon completed 13 of 23 passes (56.5%) for 85 yards (3.7 yards per attempt) and an interception in Week 15 at the time of his benching, giving him a passing rating of 46.5. The eighth-year veteran will play his former team this weekend in the Bears, but he has just a 6-19 record as a starter in the NFL.

In three starts in 2020, Glennon has completed 60% of his passes for 600 yards (6.0 yards per attempt) with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

"I want to see which one can execute the game plan better during the week to feel that we give us the best opportunity," Marrone said on Wednesday. "I think when I look at both of them, there’s pluses and minuses with both and knowing that I’m trying to get the best I can of who has the best week and gives me the best odds of playing the best on Sunday."

The 1-13 Jaguars will host the 7-7 Bears at 1 p.m. in Jacksonville on Sunday.