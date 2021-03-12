Bears  Lock Up Cairo Santos on New Contract

Cairo Santos set a Bears record for accuracy and another for consecutive kicks but now the Bears have to pay for his services properly at a time when they can least afford it.

The Bears have retained kicker Cairo Santos, ending one potential problem.

They added to another in the process.

Santos signed a five-year contract on Thursday according to a team source. The deal was reported by the Tribune's Brad Biggs to be for five years and $16 million. Because the last two years are voidable, it's essentially a three-year deal with a value of $11 million. If he goes the duration of the deal, it could be worth up to $17.5 million according to the report.

Santos solves the kicking problem if healthy, as he made 31 of 34 as a healthy kicker last year and set the team single-season record for accuracy with 91.2%. He also broke Robbie Gould's consecutive field goals made record by making 26 straight to end the season.

All this came after Santos had a spotty stretch of years. He started strong with Kansas City, then encountered injury issues including a groin problem. He wound up being cut, was with the Bears briefly in 2017, then the Rams, Tampa Bay and finally Tennessee. It was with the Titans where he hit rock bottom, missing four field goals in a game and getting cut.

Last year he bounced back after being signed to a practice squad contract at $910,000 in Chicago. He became the regular kicker after Eddy Pineiro suffered a groin injury and went on injured reserve.

Santos' contract adds more debt for the Bears, who are already around $17 million over the cap after the savings figure for cut tackle Bobby Massie is deducted. This contract pushes them deeper into the red but not too much.

They'll have to be at the salary cap level by the start of the new league year on March 17, so some more roster moves or restructured contracts are possible.

They may need to decide what they'll do with Pineiro now, too. He is a restricted free agent and if the Bears don't tender him an offer at one of the levels then he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

