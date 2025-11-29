Where Bears offense needs to go next after big double-100 day

Bears running back D'Andre Swift had to shake his head in admiration for what the Bears offensive line did.

Caleb Williams has said as much in the past for a different reason—the pass blocking.

The offensive line is starting to peak exactly when it needed to do it, and it's only going to make the Bears that much more of a force to contend with when they get to the playoffs.

Swift gaining 125 yards and Kyle Monangai 130 in the 281-yard rushing effort Sunday made the Bears No. 1 in rushing at 153.8 yards a game.

This man went over 1,000 yards from scrimmage for the season Friday in Philly. He scored the game’s first touchdown and is now on pace for 1,096 rushing yards while averaging 4.8 ypc.



D’Andre Swift, total pro = a huge plus for the 1st place Bears.



pic.twitter.com/jkvAxv1zfn — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) November 29, 2025

“To do something like that, that's amazing," Swift told reporters after the game. “Hats off to the O-line. I can't say that enough. The job that we're doing up front, and with the receivers blocking downfield, it makes our jobs so much easier.”

The Bears had come close to the 100-100 when Justin Fields was quarterback in 2023. They came within 3 yards as Fields had 97 and Khalil Herbert 112 against Arizona in December at Soldier Field.

Friday was the first time the Bears had a double-100 since Walter Payton had 107 and Matt Suhey 102 against the Lions on Nov. 10, 1985. The same two did it on Nov. 20, 1983 against Tampa Bay, when Suhey outrushed Payton 112 yards to 106.

Payton and Roland Harper did it Nov. 26, 1978 against the Buccaneers in a 14-3 win, as Harper had 144 yards on 25 carries and Payton 105 on 27 carries.

Kyle Monangai was an absolute steal in the draft.



He’s a DAWG. 🐻⬇️pic.twitter.com/sDXb1kOjuz — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) November 28, 2025

The Bears were NFL rushing leaders in 2022 when Matt Eberflus was coach, Luke Getsy offensive coordinator, and they had a three-headed rushing monster in David Montgomery, Herbert and Fields. But it was easy to come up with a lot of rushing yards when the QB's scrambling yardage got tacked onto it but that came at the expense of the passing game.

Leading now shows Ben Johnson's offense is ahead of the pace he had in Detroit when it comes to building the ground game and supporting offensive line.

When they built that offense. Detroit jumped from 19th in rushing before he was coordinator to 11th in his first year, but never was higher than fifth at the end of 2024 and 2023. The thing with Detroit was how it also balanced it out by finishing eighth in passing his first year, then second in the next two years.

The Bears have to bring up the other side of it, as they've dipped to 15th in passing. No doubt they'll be forced to try to improve the balance by the time they face Green Bay next week because they can expect the Packers to load up the box with eight players to stop it.

This angle of Caleb Williams’ touchdown pass 🔥 https://t.co/CVu1mUhA8T pic.twitter.com/oqP5rvpidy — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) November 28, 2025

Williams sees the double-100 as a sign the offensive game plans are working, and thinks their passing efforts against Dallas, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh prove it.

"I know it provides a lot of confidence in the O-line and running backs, especially that they can put the game on their back," Williams said. "They can do everything that we need to win for us and when it comes time for us to pass, whatever the case may be, we can do it.

"We did that today, but when it came down to it, we put the ball in the running backs’ hands and they were an electric force.”

With Green Bay ranked eighth against the run, they may very well need to balance out the attack. The Eagles were only 18th against the run going into that win.

Then again, the Packers are seventh against the pass. Williams and the entire offense will need to step up whatever way you look at it.

The Eagles have given up 257 rushing yards. The most they have given up in 10 years. From my guy Roob



pic.twitter.com/sh48v6fpPx — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 28, 2025

X: BearsOnSI