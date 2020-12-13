Ryan Pace's record as a general manager now includes almost six seasons and there are serious questions about his effectiveness.

The Bears are 39-50 during his time as GM with one playoff berth, one division title and one team with a winning record. He's been involved in hiring two coaches, Matt Nagy in 2018 perhaps far more than the hiring of John Fox in 2015.

They finished with three straight years of double-digit losses until winning the NFC North under coach Matt Nagy in 2018

Here's a look at all of Pace's moves from free agency to trades, to draft day.

How has he done?

Be the judge.

2015

Free Agency

WR Eddie Royal (3/$15 million, $10 million), S Antrel Rolle (3/$11.25 million/$5 million), OLB Pernell McPhee (5/$38.75 million/$15.5 million), DT Ray McDonald (1 year, $1.05 million), LB Mason Foster (1 year/$825,000)

Draft

WR Kevin White (first round, 7th overall), NT Eddie Goldman (second round, 39th overall), C Hroniss Grasu (third round, 71st overall), RB Jeremy Langford (fourth round, 106th overall), S Adrian Amos (fifth round, 142nd), T Tayo Fabuluje (sixth round, 183rd)

Trades

Obtained fifth-round draft pick (No. 142, Adrian Amos) from Jets for WR Brandon Marshall, seventh-round pick (No. 224).

2016

Free Agency

LB Danny Trevathan (4 years, $28 million, $12 million guaranteed), OT Bobby Massie (3/$18 million/$6.5 million), CB Tracy Porter, LB Jerrell Freeman (3/$12 million/$6 miillion), DL Mitch Unrein, WR Marc Mariani, DL Akiem Hicks (2/$10 million/$5 million), S Omar Bolden, OL Ted Larsen, OL Josh Sitton (3/$21.75 million/$10 million)

Draft

OLB Leonard Floyd (first round, ninth overall), G/C Cody Whitehair (second round, 56th), DL Jonathan Bullard (third round, 72nd), Nick Kwiatkoski (fourth round, 113th overall), S Deon Bush (fourth round, 124th), CB/S Deoindre' Hall (fourth round, 127th), RB Jordan Howard (fifth round, 150th), S DeAndre Houston-Carson (sixth round, 185th overall), WR Daniel Braverman (seventh round, 230th overall).

Trades

Acquired ninth pick in draft (Leonard Floyd) for the 11th pick and a fourth-rounder (106th).

Acquired 49th pick and fourth-rounder (117th) from Buffalo for 41st pick

Acquired 56th pick (Cody Whitehair) and fourth-rounder (Deon Bush) from Seattle for 49th pick

Acquired 113th pick from Rams (Nick Kwiatkoski) for fourth-round pick (117th) and sixth-round pick (206th).

2017

Free Agency

QB Mike Glennon (3 years/$45 million/$18.5 million guaranteed), WR Markus Wheaton, DB Quintin Demps (3/$13.5 million/$4.5 million), TE Dion Sims (3/$18 million/$6 million), WR Kendall Wright, OL Tom Compton, DB Marcus Cooper, DB Prince Amukamara (1 year, $7 million)

Draft

QB Mitchell Trubisky (first round, second overall), TE Adam Shaheen (second round, 45th overall), S Eddie Jackson (fourth round, 112th), RB Tarik Cohen (fourth round, 119th) T Jordan Morgan (fifth round, 147th)

Trades

Acquired second pick (Mitchell Trubisky) from 49ers for third pick, third-round pick (67), fourth-round pick (111) and 2018 third-round pick (70th).

Acquired 45th pick (Adam Shaheen), a fourth-rounder (No. 119, Tarik Cohen), seventh-rounder (No. 197) and fourth-round pick in 2018 (Joel Iyiegbuniwe) from Arizona for second-rounder (No. 36) and seventh-rounder (221).

Acquired fourth-round pick (No. 112, Eddie Jackson) to Rams for fourth-round pick (No. 117) and sixth-rounder (No. 197).

2018

Free Agency

WR Allen Robinson (3 years, $42 million, $18 million guaranteed), WR Taylor Gabriel (4/$26 million/$14 million), K Cody Parkey (4/$16 million/$9 million), QB Chase Daniel (2/$10 million, $7 million), TE Trey Burton (4 years/$32 million/$18 million), OLB Aaron Lynch

Draft

LB Roquan Smith (first round, eighth overall), G James Daniels (second round, 39th), WR Anthony Miller (second round, 51st), LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (fourth round, 115th), DL Bilal Nichols (fifth round, 145th), OLB Kylie Fitts (sixth round, 181st), WR Javon Wims (seventh round, 224th).

Trades

Acquired OLB Khalil Mack and a second-round pick in 2020 as well as a fifth-round pick in 2020, from Raiders for first-round picks in 2019 and 2020, sixth-round pick in 2019 and a third-round pick in 2020

Obtained 51st pick (Anthony Miller) from Patriots for 56th pick and fourth-rounder (No. 105)

2019

Free Agency

RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson (2 years/$10 million/$5 million guaranteed), S Ha-Ha Clinton-Dix (1/$3 million/$500,000 guaranteed), CB Buster Skrine (3/$16.5 million/$8.5 million), RB Mike Davis (1/$6 million/$3 million)

Draft

RB David Montgomery (third round, 73rd), WR Riley Ridley (fourth round, 126th), CB Duke Shelley (sixth round, 205th), RB Kerrith Whyte (seventh round), CB Stephen Denmark (seventh round, 238th overall).

Trades

Acquired 73rd pick (third round, David Montgomery) and sixth-rounder (No. 205, Duke Shelley) from Patriots for 87th pick, fifth-rounder (No. 162) and fourth-round 2020 pick (No. 125).

2020

Free Agency

OLB Robert Quinn (5/$70 million/$33 million), TE Jimmy Graham (2/$16 million/$9 million), G/T Germain Ifedi (1 year, $910,000/$137,000), DE Mario Edwards (1 year, $1.6 million).

Draft

TE Cole Kmet (second round, No. 43), CB Jaylon Johnson (second round, No. 5), OLB Trevis Gipson (fifth round, No. 155), CB Kindle Vildor (fifth round, 163rd), WR Darnell Mooney (fifth round, 173rd), OL Arlington Hambright (seventh round, 226th), OL Lachavious Simmons (seventh round, 227th)

Trades

Fourth-round pick to Jacksonville for QB Nick Foles

Obtained 155th pick (fifth-rounder, Trevis Gipson) from Vikings for a 2021 fourth-rounder

Obtained 173rd pick (fifth-rounder Darnell Mooney) and 227th pick (seventh round, Lachavious Simmons) from Eagles for two sixth-round picks (No. 196, No. 200) and 233rd pick (seventh round).

