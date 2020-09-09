SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Anthony Miller Returns to the Scene of Breakthrough

Gene Chamberlain

Anthony Miller would like nothing better than to repeat his breakthrough game Sunday when the Bears travel to Ford Field to open the season.

There had been signs the second-year receiver was making a big step last season when he made six receptions in games with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants, but nothing like the way he emerged against the Lions' secondary on Thanksgiving in Ford Field with career highs of nine catches and 140 yards off of Mitchell Trubisky throws.

"It just signified what I can do, really, like, how good I am," Miller said. "But really it also signified how in sync we can be as an offense, just how on point Mitch can be, the O-line, everybody within the offense."

With the Bears down 20-17 in that game late in the fourth quarter, Trubisky hit Miller for completions of 32, 35 and 11 yards on a 90-yard drive to the game-winning 3-yard touchdown pass to David Montgomery.

"We were just really good that drive, and I'm just looking forward to what we can do this season," Miller said. "I think we can be even better."

Miller thinks this is possible in part because of what he's seen from Trubisky.

"With Trubisky being the starter, we've been getting better this camp," Miller said. "I've been seeing changes in him that I've never seen before. We're just eager to get to the season. We're ready to play the Lions."

It's been said before, this Trubisky improvement theory, but Miller really believes it.

"Just his footwork getting quicker, a little better decision-making," Miller said. "Things like that."

Miller would be one who knows what it's like to suddenly blossom. He did it in the second half of last season, and coaches say the process for him has continued this training camp as he learns all of the specifics of routes by position.

"I feel like I'm just more into what we have going as an offense," Miller said. "I know every detail of what every guy has on every play. And that's just playing a big part in what I can do in each play.

"You never know where I'll be on the field on Sunday. I could play multiple roles in the offense now. That's what I mean by that freedom. Just me being more into what’s going on has opened a lot of doors for me within the offense."

Allen Robinson noticed the more scholarly, patient Miller paying attention to these details, as well. He says Miller watches, learns then tries to apply what coaches told him.

"Whether it's how to run a specific route or to see, he's able to really adjust to that and take that coaching and get it done expeditiously," Robinson said. "I think that’s something in this league that you want to be able to do, is you want to be able to correct small little things that may make the play be better right then when you can do it."

Continuing this success against the Lions depends on how well they handle a secondary said to be improved. Part of the improvement was first-round draft pick Jeff Okudah at cornerback but according to the Lions' depth chart he'll come off the bench in Week 1. The Lions will depend on cornerbacks Desmond Trufant, Amani Oruwariye and in the slot on Justin Coleman.

Miller has 18 catches for 410 yards and a touchdown against Detroit for his career.

Trubisky has nine TD passes in three wins over the Lions under Nagy, and Miller said the big factor isn't necessarily handling Detroit's personnel.

"Just the schemes they play, I feel like we take full advantage of the defenses they come with," Miller said. "I feel like we will be prepared this week as well.

"We don't think they're going to change their defense too much. But in any situation, I feel like we'll adjust well either way."

This would have been difficult for Miller two years ago, but the breakthrough he had in Detroit last year made him a key part of the plan that day, and going forward into this one.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears Have Faith Cairo Santos Can Handle Kicking Duties

Groin injury means Eddy Pineiro will miss at least the first three games of the season on injured reserve.

Gene Chamberlain

Confident Jaylon Johnson Confirms He'll Be Bears Starter

The Chicago Bears will give rookie second-round pick Jaylon Johnson the start against Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions and they feel he has the right mental makeup to handle the pressures of playing this position as a rookie in the NFL.

Gene Chamberlain

10 Best Chicago Bears Running Backs of All Time

The Bears have fielded some of the greatest running backs in NFL history, including one player who might be the best of all time. Here are the top 10 in franchise history, along with a few honorable mentions.

Eric Dockett

Pass Rush or Pass Coverage Debate? Bears Appear to Have Both Anyway

https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/bears/khalil-mack-robert-quinn-deals-reveal-ryan-paces-approach-building-bears

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

The Most Improved Bears Position Group

If the success the Chicago Bears attained at tight end in training camp against their own defense is any indication, there could be a drastic turnaround in the usage of this position within the offense.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Three Offensive Matchups Bears Can Exploit Against Lions

The Chicago Bears have opportunities when they face a Detroit Lions defense that struggled badly all year in 2019, but has since made changes.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Look For Clarity Before Moving On Allen Robinson Deal

The new deal for Allen Robinson hasn't hit a wall as much as a snag, with the COVID-19 restrictions on the salary cap for next year making some issues unclear.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Defense Taking Shape According to Ryan Pace's Plan

The first Chicago Bears depth chart has rookie cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson listed as winners in their starting battles.

Gene Chamberlain

Ryan Pace Proud of How Mitchell Trubisky Defeated Adversity

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace expressed pride in the way quarterback Mitchell Trubisky stepped up to defeat Nick Foles in the starting battle despite having his fifth-year option declined and the problems he had during and 8-8 2019 season.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Add Former Falcons Starter to Practice Squad

Former Falcons starting offensive lineman Jamon Brown has signed with the Bears practice squad, along with 15 other players who the Bears cut over the weekend.

Gene Chamberlain

by

KennyZ57