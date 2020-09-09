Anthony Miller would like nothing better than to repeat his breakthrough game Sunday when the Bears travel to Ford Field to open the season.

There had been signs the second-year receiver was making a big step last season when he made six receptions in games with the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants, but nothing like the way he emerged against the Lions' secondary on Thanksgiving in Ford Field with career highs of nine catches and 140 yards off of Mitchell Trubisky throws.

"It just signified what I can do, really, like, how good I am," Miller said. "But really it also signified how in sync we can be as an offense, just how on point Mitch can be, the O-line, everybody within the offense."

With the Bears down 20-17 in that game late in the fourth quarter, Trubisky hit Miller for completions of 32, 35 and 11 yards on a 90-yard drive to the game-winning 3-yard touchdown pass to David Montgomery.

"We were just really good that drive, and I'm just looking forward to what we can do this season," Miller said. "I think we can be even better."

Miller thinks this is possible in part because of what he's seen from Trubisky.

"With Trubisky being the starter, we've been getting better this camp," Miller said. "I've been seeing changes in him that I've never seen before. We're just eager to get to the season. We're ready to play the Lions."

It's been said before, this Trubisky improvement theory, but Miller really believes it.

"Just his footwork getting quicker, a little better decision-making," Miller said. "Things like that."

Miller would be one who knows what it's like to suddenly blossom. He did it in the second half of last season, and coaches say the process for him has continued this training camp as he learns all of the specifics of routes by position.

"I feel like I'm just more into what we have going as an offense," Miller said. "I know every detail of what every guy has on every play. And that's just playing a big part in what I can do in each play.

"You never know where I'll be on the field on Sunday. I could play multiple roles in the offense now. That's what I mean by that freedom. Just me being more into what’s going on has opened a lot of doors for me within the offense."

Allen Robinson noticed the more scholarly, patient Miller paying attention to these details, as well. He says Miller watches, learns then tries to apply what coaches told him.

"Whether it's how to run a specific route or to see, he's able to really adjust to that and take that coaching and get it done expeditiously," Robinson said. "I think that’s something in this league that you want to be able to do, is you want to be able to correct small little things that may make the play be better right then when you can do it."

Continuing this success against the Lions depends on how well they handle a secondary said to be improved. Part of the improvement was first-round draft pick Jeff Okudah at cornerback but according to the Lions' depth chart he'll come off the bench in Week 1. The Lions will depend on cornerbacks Desmond Trufant, Amani Oruwariye and in the slot on Justin Coleman.

Miller has 18 catches for 410 yards and a touchdown against Detroit for his career.

Trubisky has nine TD passes in three wins over the Lions under Nagy, and Miller said the big factor isn't necessarily handling Detroit's personnel.

"Just the schemes they play, I feel like we take full advantage of the defenses they come with," Miller said. "I feel like we will be prepared this week as well.

"We don't think they're going to change their defense too much. But in any situation, I feel like we'll adjust well either way."

This would have been difficult for Miller two years ago, but the breakthrough he had in Detroit last year made him a key part of the plan that day, and going forward into this one.

