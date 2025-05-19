Are the Chicago Bears the must-watch team of 2025? Some in-the-know NFL pundits think so.
You’ve got a ballyhooed second-year quarterback on the precipice of becoming a thing.
You’ve got a rookie head coach who about half of the NFL’s franchises would’ve hired in a heartbeat.
You’ve got some highly-touted first-year skill players and impressively revamped trenches.
Little wonder that heading into the 2025 season, the Chicago Bears are among the league’s sexiest teams.
And where there’s a sexy team, there’s gotsta-see TV.
Three Is the Magic Number
In their list of what they believe to be the upcoming NFL year’s most unmissable contests, The Athletic includes not one, not two, but three Chicago Bears clashes, impressive consider that halfway through last season, the Midway Monsters were must-avoid-TV.
- The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain thinks the Bears’ Week 6 revenge game in Washington will be a darn good one, saying, “It should surprise no one that this game will be played in prime time. Before we knew much about these teams in 2024, the NFL flexed [their ’24 game] into a late-afternoon time slot. The result was the craziest game of the season, one that began the demise of Matt Eberflus’ tenure and the Bears’ season, and helped ignite a magical Commanders run to the NFC Championship Game. This one could have serious NFC playoff implications. For a non-division game, this is as marquee as it gets.”
- Tashan Reid gives high marks to the Bears’ Week 4 clash with the Las Vegas Raiders, explaining, “Despite minority owner Tom Brady’s best efforts, Ben Johnson spurned the Raiders to become the Bears’ head coach. Some Las Vegas fans felt like they were led on by Johnson. And in hiring Johnson, Chicago passed on Pete Carroll. Whether or not there are any hard feelings on either side, this will be a battle for bragging rights.”
- Finally, Alec Lewis points to Chicago’s opening night rumble with the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings as his go-to, noting, “You have J.J. McCarthy debuting at Soldier Field, about 30 minutes from where he grew up. You have Minnesota’s first chance to put new Bears coach Ben Johnson in his place. You have two familiar foes playing in prime time with a chance to set the tone in the NFC North. Beating Chicago would restate Minnesota’s superiority, and, depending on McCarthy’s performance, it could inspire greater confidence about what’s possible this fall and beyond.”
Can’t argue with any of that because, frankly, the sexy 2025 Chicago Bears are shaping up to be unmissable from game one through game 17.