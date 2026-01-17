Colston Loveland earns coveted honor from Pro Football Focus

Boy, are we so very far away from doubting the Bears’ decision to pick Colston Loveland at No. 10 overall.

The Bears’ rookie tight end has firmly announced himself as a superstar after finishing the season on an epic heater and annihilating the Packers for 137 yards in Chicago’s wildcard win last week. His come-up has been so epic, he has pundits calling him a top-five tight end in the league already.

Today, Pro Football Focus named Loveland not just the best rookie tight end in the class over fellow stud Tyler Warren, but this year’s best rookie, period. That’s right: someone said the Chicago Bears had the best rookie in football. And it’s completely justified.

After all, Loveland’s 84.6 offensive grade is second among all tight ends, with only George Kittle being higher on the list. Among rookies with more than one target, Loveland is also the only one in the top 20 in offensive grade and receiving grade.

At this point, we don’t need much more evidence to tell us that Loveland is one of the best—if not the best—draft picks from this year’s class. And his emergence has turned the Bears into one of the most dangerous offenses in football, with Loveland becoming an alpha playmaker even with the likes of DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Luther Burden III on it.

From the moment the Bears drafted Loveland, one could see the potential for Ben Johnson to have his own version of Sam LaPorta here in Chicago. What they have might be even scarier—a weapon capable of carrying an entire offense the way guys like Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, and Kittle have done for years.

On top of that, it’s starting to look more and more like Loveland has a real shot at winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Even with Panthers receiver Tetairoa McMillan looking like the odds-on favorite for the award, Loveland’s incredible second must have put him firmly into the race by now, especially over “meh” quarterbacks like Tyler Shough and Jaxson Dart.

One way or another, the Bears have hit an absolute grand slam with Loveland, and this won’t be the last honor he gets.

