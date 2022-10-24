Skip to main content

Bargain Rate for Miracle Bears Turnaround

The cheap reservation fee price for Bears Super Bowl tickets this season reflects how quickly fans gave up hope, as it's the lowest in the league.

If reservation prices for Super Bowl tickets are an example of how much faith the fan base has in a team, Bears fans long ago abandoned ship.

According to Sports Illustrated's tickets website, Bears Super Bowl ticket reservation prices for the after-market have plummeted to a league low of $16 since Week 1, or $42 lower than at the start of the season. This is based on 21 of the 32 teams who have tickets on the exchange.

Only one other team is even close to the low Bears reservation price and that's the Washington Commanders with a $29 reservation fee. Pittsburgh's reservation price of $42 and those for the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers at $44 are the next lowest.

The league average reservation price is $359.78 for the 21 teams listed on the exchange.

To illustrate how much prices for reservations fluctuate based on performance, the cost now for Buffalo Bills Super Bowl ticket reservations is $1,795 and for the Philadelphia Eagles is $1,458, which only makes sense as those two teams have risen to the favorites roles in their conferences.

Tickets for the Bears game at New England Monday night remain close to what they were over the course of this past week at an average of $309 with a low ticket price of $112 even as game day has arrived.

Sports Illustrated has after-market tickets available for Bears games home and away throughout the season, including the Monday night game with New England and next week at Dallas.

