If reservation prices for Super Bowl tickets are an example of how much faith the fan base has in a team, Bears fans long ago abandoned ship.

According to Sports Illustrated's tickets website, Bears Super Bowl ticket reservation prices for the after-market have plummeted to a league low of $16 since Week 1, or $42 lower than at the start of the season. This is based on 21 of the 32 teams who have tickets on the exchange.

Only one other team is even close to the low Bears reservation price and that's the Washington Commanders with a $29 reservation fee. Pittsburgh's reservation price of $42 and those for the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers at $44 are the next lowest.

The league average reservation price is $359.78 for the 21 teams listed on the exchange.

To illustrate how much prices for reservations fluctuate based on performance, the cost now for Buffalo Bills Super Bowl ticket reservations is $1,795 and for the Philadelphia Eagles is $1,458, which only makes sense as those two teams have risen to the favorites roles in their conferences.

Tickets for the Bears game at New England Monday night remain close to what they were over the course of this past week at an average of $309 with a low ticket price of $112 even as game day has arrived.

