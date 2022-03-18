The Bears didn't quite make the wide receiver news Thursday that the Raiders, Rams or Packers did, but they did succeed in bringing in two pass catchers to help quarterback Justin Fields.

On the same day the Packers traded Davante Adams to the Raiders and Allen Robinson signed with the Rams, the Bears signed former Kansas City receiver Byron Pringle shortly after they signed Packers free agent Equanimeous St. Brown.

Pringle seemed to have a breakthrough of sorts late last season as the Chiefs counted on him more after Sammy Watkins left in free agency. Pringle signed for what ESPN's Adam Schefter reported as a one-year, $6 million deal with $4 million guaranteed.

The agreement was reported shortly after the Bears agreed to terms with Packers free agent receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, after they hadn't signed a receiver in the first three days of free agency's tampering period and official signing period.

The 6-foot-1, 201-pound undrafted player from Kansas State caught a career-high 42 passes for 568 yards in 2021, including five touchdowns. Prior to last season, he had 12 and 13 receptions in 2019 and 2020.

Pringle made 17 catches for 188 yards in the final four Chiefs ames and then stepped up in the playoffs for 12 receptoons and 82 yards with three touchdowns. He has 18 postseason receptions in the last two years.

He was an all-purpose type who could play in the slot or outside.

Being in Kansas City, Pringle obviously had a tie with new Bears general manager Ryan Poles, a former executive in Kansas City.

Pringle's biggest game to date is a six-catch, 103-yard effort with one touchdown as a rookie against the defense of Bears coach Matt Eberflus when he was with the Colts. He also had a six-catch game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last year for 75 yards and a career-high two touchdowns. He made two TD receptions against the Steelers again in the playoffs.

Pringle has been a Kansas area guy since after high school, so perhaps it helps he'll have familiarity with Poles. He was a junior college player at Butler Community College in Eldorado, Kansas, then played at Kansas State and finally for the Chiefs.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven