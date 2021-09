Chicago Bears at the Cleveland Browns in-game updates and blog from BearDigest.com publisher Gene Chamberlain as quarterback Justin Fields makes his first career start.

Pregame

Kurt Warner worried about how Justin Fields didn't get rid of the ball with expedience in the preseason.

Inactives

Bears

QB Andy Dalton

WR Breshad Perriman

CB Artie Burns

S Tashaun Gipson

TE Jesper Horsted

NT Eddie Goldman.

Browns

S Richard LeCounte III

LB Sione Takitaki

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

G Michael Dunn

T Chris Hubbard

DT Tommy Togia

Ryan Pace on radio trying not to say anything about anything.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven