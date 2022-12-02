Perhaps it's a reflection of the type of season both the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears have had.

Minimum ticket price on the secondary market for Bears and Packers has dropped by $74 in one week.

A week ago the minimum-priced tickets available were $209 and on Thursday the same tickets were going for $135, or 36% less.

A week when it first looked like Aaron Rodgers and/or Justin Fields were not playing made for a less attractive matchup, no doubt.

With the Packers 4-8 on the year, there is undoubtedly less interest from Green Bay fans in the Chicago and Milwaukee area.

Bears fans are more likely to be excited about the possibility of getting the second pick in the draft than winning games at this point, and even less likely to be interested in buying tickets for games to see a team now without Eddie Jackson and Darnell Mooney.

It's possible there could be a very late surge because Fields now looks more likely to play than earlier in the week.

The average ticket price of $466.77 for the game in the secondary market remains high and is third highest among the average prices for this week's games according to SI Tickets.

The Bears have a bye after this week's game and return on Dec. 18 with a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Miminum ticket prices available for the Eagles-Bears game is $117 according to SI Tickets.

