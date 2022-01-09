Bears and Vikings: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting

The game day glance at Sunday's season finale Bears game with TV, radio and streaming information in what possibly will be the final game for Matt Nagy to coach Chicago.

Chicago Bears (6-10) at Minnesota Vikings (7-9)

Kickoff: Noon, Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn..

TV: Fox (Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib, Megan Olivi

Streaming: Fox on fuboTV free subscription.

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote).

National Radio: Sirius/XM Channel 381.

Spanish Radio: TUDN AM-1200, FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza).

The Series: The teams meet for the 122nd time with the Vikings owning a 62-57-2 lead. The Vikings won the last game in December at Soldier Field 17-9. The Bears have won three straight times at U.S. Bank Stadium, as they are 3-0 under Matt Nagy playing in Minneapolis.

The Coaches: Bears coach Matt Nagy is 34-30 in four seasons, including 0-2 in the playoffs and is 5-2 against the Vikings and coach Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer is 71-56-1 in his eighth season, 2-3 in the playoffs and 8-7 overall against the Bears.

The Line: Vikings by 4, over/under 44. Betting info on SI Sports Book.

BearDigest Record to Date: 14-2 straight up, 11-5 vs. the spread.

BearDigest Pick: Vikings 24, Bears 16.

Last Week: The Bears explode past the New York Giants 29-3 at Soldier Field starting with the first play of the game when Trevis Gipson had a strip sack of Mike Glennon to set up an easy 2-yard David Montgomery TD run. The Bears forced four turnovers and Robert Quinn set the franchise record with his 18th sack of the year.

The Vikings were eliminated from playoff contention with a 37-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers as Kirk Cousins was unavailable to play due to COVID-19. The Packers scored the first 20 points.

Injuries: Bears DE Akiem Hicks (ankle) is out. NT Eddie Goldman (finger), DB Duke Shelley (heel) and Quinn (shoulder) are questionable. QB Justin Fields is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DT Michael Pierce (illness) is doubtful, CB Kris Boyd (ribs), G Wyatt Savis (illness) and CB Mackensie Alexander (ankle) are questionable. The Vikings had five players still on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Saturday night: DE Tashawn Bower, LB Erik Kendricks, TE Chris Herndon, CB Harrison Hand and S Camryn Bynum. On Saturday, the Vikings moved starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw and left guard Ezra Cleveland off of the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Matching Up: The Bears are 28th on offense, 32nd (last) in passing and 11th in rushing. They are fifth on defense, third against the pass and 24th against the run.

The Vikings are 12th on offense, 11th passing and 15th rushing. They are 31st on defense, 26th against the pass and 27th against the run.

What to Watch: Just like in last week's Bears game it's a battle between two coaches who could be fired, in this case on Monday. Reports have popped up several times that Nagy already knows he has been fired but he has denied these. Zimmer is almost a coin flip after recording losing seasons consecutively for the first time. This is Nagy's first losing season. ... Now owning the Bears sacks record, Quinn is taking aim at a 20-sack season. He needs 1 1/2 sacks to break his own best of 19 sacks set in 2013 during his third season with the Rams. ... WR Darnell Mooney is 71 yards short of a 1,000-yard season. He has 69 receptions. If he gets 1,000 yards it would be the third straight year someone did it for the Bears (Allen Robinson, 2019, 2020). They had gone four straight years prior without someone doing it. ... Montgomery needs two rushing TDs to set a personal high of nine. ... Cousins goes over 4,000 passing yards in a season for the sixth time with just 29 yards. ... WR Justin Jefferson is trying to set the franchise record for passing yards and break Randy Moss' 2003 record (1,632 yards). He needs 124 yards to break it, although Moss' came in a 16-game season.

Of note: The Bears last week recorded win No. 800 in franchise history. ... The Vikings have 44 sacks, sixth most in the league. The Bears have 46 sacks, tied for third in the league. ... If he is fired after this game, Nagy would be the third Bears coach fired with a winning record. Lovie Smith (81-63 .563) and Mike Ditka (106-62 .631) both had winning records when they were fired.

Key Individual Matchups

Bears OLB Robert Quinn vs. Vikings LT Christian Darrisaw

Quinn had two sacks against the Vikings in the earlier game and is likely to draw more double teams now, especially with Hicks sidelined on the inside. Darrisaw has a 65.3 rookie blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, which is a solid mark in their system for rookies. However, he is at his best blocking the run. As a pass blocker he has given up five sacks.

Bears WR Allen Robinson vs. Vikings CB Cameron Dantzler

Robinson has been a non-factor the season's second half but with Dalton at quarterback he could be in line for more throws. His best on the season was six in a game and it came with Dalton passing in the opener. Robinson was coming off COVID-19 last week and had two receptions. Dantzler had a calf injury but appears over it now. Still, he was out last week and the rest of the Vikings secondary is in bad shape due to injuries or illness except Patrick Peterson. This could be a rare opportunity for Robinson to fatten up his receiving numbers. He averages five catches and 55 yards against the Vikings and missed the first game with them with a hamstring injury. While there have been complaints about Dantzler's season not being as good as his rookie year, he does have a better completion percentage against (53.2%) and passer rating against (76.1) this year.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson vs. Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Johnson is looking forward to this game because he wanted to cover Jefferson in the first one and was a late-week scratch due to COVID-19. Jefferson averages 95.3 yards and 6.7 catches for three games against the Bears, although Bears practice squad players helped hold him to four receptions and 47 yards in the earlier game. Jefferson had eight catches and 116 yards against a Rams secondary led by Jalen Ramsey the previous week.

Bears ILB Roquan Smith vs. Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Smith set an unofficial team record for tackles in a season last week with 157 and is at his best trying to break up screens in the open field. He'll be running against Cook, who burned the Bears in Chicago for 132 rushing yards. Cook hadn't had success against the Bears until the last two games against them and averages just 67 yards against them while he's been much more effective against other defenses.

Bears RG James Daniels vs. Vikings DT James Lynch

Daniels has come on throughout the year and according to Pro Football Focus is the fourth-best run blocker at guard in the NFL this year. A free agent after the season, he would like to continue his momentum and in this one will not have to contend with nose tackle Michael Pierce, who had COVID-19 and is doubtful for the game after being cleared from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lynch is in his second year but hasn't had the overall impact of Pierce. He has played at his best level over the past month.

