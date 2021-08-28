Bears Fantasy Projections Revised for 2021

A revised version of the earlier Bears fantasy football projections from mid-summer, except with player movement and injuries from training camp taken into account.

Chicago Bears fantasy football projections for offensive players and for individual defensive players came out prior to training camp.

Much changed in over a month since the projections and training camp began.

The value of hindsight is tremendous, and when training camp passes before the regular season comes then hindsight actually becomes foresight.

As a result, here are the revised Bears fantasy projections for 2021, a 2.0 version.

The major forces at work in these changes are Tarik Cohen needing extra time to recover from his ACL tear, the trade of Anthony Miller, the unexpected ability of Marquise Goodwin to remain relatively healthy through both camp and preseason, and the real value of extra players brought in by GM Ryan Pace like Jesse James and Alec Ogletree.

Last year's projections came in close to the mark, a s BearDigest.com hit David Montgomery's rushing total on the head at 1,070 yards and came within 20 yards of Allen Robinson's receiving yardage total of 1,250 yards.

Here are the revised projections, quarterbacks remain the same but some of the earlier numbers on other players have been slightly altered and newer players added.

Offense

QB Andy Dalton

2021 Projection: Seven starts, 3-4 record, 63% completions, 1,659 yards, 13 TDs, eight INTs, 87.0 passer rating, 6.9 yards/pass attempt.

QB Justin Fields

2021 Projection: 10 starts, 5-5 record, 63% completions, 2,328 yards, 16 TDs, 10 INTs, 85.6 rating, 6.8 yards/pass attempt, 331 yards rushing, four TDs.

WR Allen Robinson

2021 Projection: 96 receptions, 140 targets, 1,301 yards, nine TDs.

WR Darnell Mooney

2021 Projection: 64 receptions, 102 targets, 750 yards, five TDs.

WR Damiere Byrd

2021 Projection: 36 receptions, 55 targets, 378 yards, three TDs.

RB Tarik Cohen

2021 Projection: 27 rushes, 95 yards, one TD; 28 receptions, 198 yards, two TDs.

WR Marquise Goodwin

2021 Projection: 28 receptions, 52 targets, 456 yards, three TDs.

RB David Montgomery

2021 Projection: 250 carries, 1,210 yards, 4.8 yards/carry, 10 TDs; 54 receptions, 403 yards, three TDs

RB Damien Williams

2021 Projection: 61 carries, 250 yards, five TDs; 18 receptions 122 yards, one TD.

TE Cole Kmet

2021 Projection: 42 receptions, 67 targets, 373 yards, 9.1 yards, five TDs.

TE Jesse James

2021 projection: 21 receptions, 33 targets, 207 yards, two TDs.

TE Jimmy Graham

2021 projection: 38 receptions, 58 targets, 344 yards, four TDs.

Defense

ILB Danny Trevathan

2021 Projection: 84 tackles, four for loss, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two sacks.

NT Eddie Goldman

2021 Projection: 34 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 tackles for loss, one forced fumble.

OLB Khalil Mack

2021 Projection: 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, 51 tackles, three for loss, one INT.

ILB Roquan Smith

2021 Projection: 147 tackles, 103 solo, 21 tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, three sacks, nine pass defenses, three interceptions.

DE Bilal Nichols

2021 Projection: 37 tackles, four for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, two passes defensed.

DE Akiem Hicks

2021 Projection: 55 tackles, 10 for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble.

OLB Robert Quinn

2021 projection: 28 tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles, two passes defensed.

S Eddie Jackson

2021 Projection: 63 tackles, three interceptions, one TD return, nine pass defenses.

S Tashaun Gipson

2021 Projection: 58 tackles, six passes defensed, two interceptions.

CB Jaylon Johnson

2021 Projection: 57 tackles, 12 pass defenses, three interceptions.

CB Kindle Vildor

2021 Projection: 40 tackles, six pass defenses, one interception.

CB Duke Shelley

2021 Projection: 41 tackles, eight pass defenses, one interception.

Special Teams

K Cairo Santos

2021 Projection: 26 of 30 field goals, 53-yard long, 37 for 38 PATs.

KR Khalil Herbert

2021 Projection: 28 kick returns, 24.1-yard average; 19 rushes, 66 yards, two receptions, 27 yards.

WR Dazz Newsome

2021 Projection: 27 punt returns, 8.7-yard average, 11 receptions, 112 yards.

