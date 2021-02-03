Would Raiders Interest in Deshaun Watson Land Bears a QB?

The Bears gave up two first-round picks to Las Vegas when they traded for edge rusher Khalil Mack and now a report puts them in a group of teams possibly interested in the Raiders QB with two first-rounders as a mentioned asking price

If a report from Las Vegas is true, the Bears could wind up trying to donate another two years of first-round draft picks to the Las Vegas Raiders while seeing someone other than themselves acquire Deshaun Watson.

The object of those Bears first-round picks would be to obtain Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, although it's only speculation they would be interested and even the asking price appears to be guesswork.

If true, it would be deja vu all over again because the Bears spent two first-round picks, a third-rounder and sixth-rounder to get Khalil Mack from the Raiders in 2018, as well as a second-rounder and fifth-rounder. This would make it four straight Bears first-round picks to the Raiders.

Writing for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Vincent Bonsignore suggested the Bears would be among teams involved trying to land the Raiders quarterback.

"Sources indicate to me that Derek Carr is a hot commodity," Bonsignore said in a tweet.

Bonsignore then took his initial report down the path of speculation by attributing everything to something "insiders" told him.

"Increased demand for his services, insiders say, could create a scenario in which a three-team trade allows the Raiders to acquire Watson," Bonsignore wrote. "For that to happen, the Raiders would have to receive two first-round picks for Carr from a team other than the Texans, which they would then package with their own first-rounders in 2021 and 2022 to present a compelling offer of four first-round picks to the Texans for Watson..."

Bonsignore guessed the Colts, Bears, Patriots and Washington would be teams interested in Carr.

If two first-round picks seems steep for Carr, remember Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Bears offered Detroit "more than a first-round pick" for Matthew Stafford.

Carr is only 29 years old. Considering the steep price paid by the Los Angeles Rams for the 33-year-old Stafford, it seems logical the acquisition of Carr could require two first-rounders, if not more.

Detroit received first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a 2021 third-rounder, along with Jared Goff in exchange for Stafford.

While Carr has a career passer rating of 92.1 and averages only 7.0 yards per attempt, he has improved greatly since being put under Gruden's coaching in 2018.

Carr has averaged an outstanding 7.7 yards per attempt the last three seasons, with 67 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. His passer rating the last two years has been over 100 and his rating under Gruden's coaching is 98.6. He has a better rating and yards per attempt than Stafford had over the last three seasons, and the same TD-to-interception ratio (plus-40 for TDs).

The Bears have been without a first-round pick for too long. Two years without one in the NFL is a heavy setback.

However, acquiring a productive quarterback who could fit their offense well could make this a price worth paying.

Being able to do it by dealing away first-rounders in 2022 and 2023 like the Rams did for Stafford would be ideal, but the Raiders need to come up with picks that would be better than what numerous other teams are offering so they can get Watson. Expedience in this case is better. Who wants first-rounders in the distant future when there are other teams offering up two first-rounders this year, such as the Jets and Dolphins could do?

So it's more likely the Bears would need to surrender first-round picks this year and next year.

As long as they are able to retain second-round picks they can still flourish. Bill Belichick turned second-round selection into an art form and it worked pretty well for two decades. The Bears last year found two good prospects in Round 2 with Jaylon Johnson and Cole Kmet.

It would be disappointing to some to see the Bears unsuccessfully out of the Watson chase.

In this case, Carr could be considered a nice consolation prize for being unable to actually compete for Watson with some of the teams who have much more to trade than they do.

Then again, if they can give away two first-rounders to the Raiders so Vegas can use four first-rounders to acquire Watson, why don't they simply skip that trade and give the Texans their own first rounders from 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 for Watson?

