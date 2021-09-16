September 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+SI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Former Browns Tackle Has Opportunity

The Bears keep losing left tackles and now they have another potential one available in former Browns practice squad player Alex Taylor.
Author:
Publish date:

The Cleveland Browns last year didn't want to lose a player they had who was signed Wednesday to the Bears practice squad.

Offensive tackle Alex Taylor was on the Browns practice squad last year and six times the team protected him so they wouldn't lose him to another team.

Taylor, a 6-foot-9, 294-pound South Carolina State product, was on the Cleveland roster for two games and played four special teams snaps in one of them. The Browns waived Taylor two weeks ago as preparations were beginning to start the season.

The Bears can use the tackle depth, even if it is on the practice squad.

BEARS THINKING DEEP THOUGHTS FOR WEEK 2 GAME

WHY THE BEARS CONFINE JUSTIN FIELDS TO A PLAY AT A TIME

Starting left tackle Jason Peters is practicing on a limited basis with a quad injury after leaving Sunday night's game with the Rams. He was replaced by Larry Borom, and the fifth-round rookie suffered an ankle injury on his 16th play. Borom was unable to practice on Wednesday.

Rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins is on injured reserve after back surgery. So, the Bears could be down to their fourth tackle if they move Elijah Wilkinson to the spot as they did in the second half of Sunday's loss.

They also have 2020 seventh-round draft pick Lachavious Simmons available on the 53-man roster at tackle or guard. Practice squad player Arlington Hambright has played tackle but is considered more of a guard.

BENGALS INJURY UPDATE INCLUDING QB JOE BURROW

HOW CINCINNATI UPSET THE VIKINGS IN WEEK 1

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

v-6142caba0fcced3942fe414d_Sep_16_2021_4_41_40
News

Former Browns Practice Squad Tackle Now with Bears

USATSI_16743929 (1)
News

Why Bears Feel Deeper Passes Could Be Just Ahead

USATSI_16743956
News

Why Bears Confine Justin Fields to a Play at a Time

USATSI_13277644
News

Jason Peters, Eddie Goldman Return to Practice

USATSI_16743517
News

Three Matchup Problems for Bears Against Bengals

USATSI_16744018
News

Bears Actually Rise in SI Power Rankings After Defeat

USATSI_16625592
News

Left Tackle Injuries Nothing New for Bears

USATSI_16743738
News

Finding Fault for Ugly Bears Effort Against the Pass