Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Markus Bailey and Other Injuries

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow popped up on Wednesday's injury report, but he was listed as a full participant.

He limped off the field after getting sacked in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Vikings.

"My knee was pretty sore for right after the game, but I feel better than I have all camp right now, so that's a good sign," Burrow said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old told reporters it tweaked his ankle after the game, but the injury report said it was his knee. Burrow had his left knee surgically repaired in December. Sunday was his return to the field after nine months of rehab.

"Body feels good. Ready to go," he said.

Burrow did throw to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to the part of practice that was open to the media on Wednesday.

Other Injuries

Cornerback Trae Waynes didn't participate in Wednesday's practice. He was running and doing drills on the rehab field. Linebacker Markus Bailey (knee) and cornerback Darius Phillips (thigh) were limited.

Safety Brandon Wilson (thumb) was a full participant.

Since Wednesday's practice was a walkthrough, these status' are an estimate of practice participation. Check out the full report below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!



You May Also Like:

Film Review: How Joe Burrow and the Bengals Beat the Vikings

Evan McPherson Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Carson Palmer Praises Joe Burrow After Week 1 Win

Bengals Ranked Lower Than Expected in Latest Power Rankings

Cincinnati opens as underdogs in Week 2 Matchup against Chicago

Jessie Bates Plans to Play "Pissed Off" After Not Getting Contract Extension

Look: A Snap Count Breakdown from the Bengals' Win over the Vikings

Joe Burrow Sees Growth in the Bengals Following Win over Minnesota

Top Takeaways from the Bengals' 27-24 Opening Week Win

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' Win Over the Vikings

Three Down Look: Breakdown of the Bengals' Season Opening Win

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win, Evan McPherson Gets Game Ball

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Vikings 27-24 in Season Opener

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook