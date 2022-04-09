The Bears added linebacker Matthew Adams, who has been a key special teams player for Indianapolis and was a reserve for Matt Eberflus' Colts defense.

Bears GM Ryan Poles continues to work on the team's depth as he added a second former member of Matt Eberflus' Indianapolis defense.

Linebacker Matthew Adams agreed to terms Friday with the Bears according to his Instagram account. Adams was with Eberflus all four years with the Colts but was not a starter.

In 2018 the Colts drafted Adams in the seventh round and he started nine times total for 2018 and 2019 but hasn't started since then.

Adams, who is 6-foot, 229 pounds, has been a major special teams player for the Colts. He was in on 79% of special teams for them, and it should help the Bears because some of their better special teams players either left as free agents or simply were not wanted back. Running back Ryan Nall was a key Bears special teams player who wasn't brought back and signed Friday with Dallas.

Adams was in on 67% of special teams plays in 2018, 72% in 2019 and 61% in 2020 when he missed half the season on injured reserve with an ankle injury and also two weeks due to COVID-19.

The Bears had already signed defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, a former Colts player who is viewed as a potential starter.

The Bears had signed Nicholas Morrow, Joe Thomas, Noah Dawkins and also have Caleb Johnson among linebackers besides Roquan Smith.

According to the Tribune's Brad Biggs, they also hosted a visit by another linebacker who has a past with Eberflus but it wasn't with the Colts.

Former Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens was with the Cowboys from 2014-17 when Eberflus was linebackers coach. Then he was with Poles' old team, the Chiefs from 2018-2021.

Hitchens was let go by the Chiefs for salary cap reasons before free agency began. He has started 107 games and has played all three linebacker positions in the 4-3.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven