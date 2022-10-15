Skip to main content
USA Today

Sports Illustrated's Tickets website SI Tickets has tickets available for remaining Bears home and road games.

One of the reasons why the Bears are looking at Arlington Heights for a new stadium is the chance for higher seating capacity.

Soldier Field is the smallest stadium in the NFL at 61,500 seating capacity.

With a smaller seating capacity comes higher prices for tickets because the supply is more limited. As a result, travel expenses aside, it can be less expensive for tickets to see the Bears playing on the road than at home.

For example, the next Bears home game is against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 6 and Sports Illustrated's tickets website, SITickets, lists the cheapest Bears tickets for a price of $176 ranging up to almost $2,000.

However, fans who want to go to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. can see the next Bears game Oct. 24 on Monday Night Football for as low as $111 a ticket and some not in the end zone at $120.

Tickets are available for all remaining Bears games at the website.

The Bears have always been among the most well-traveled teams in the league in terms of bringing along their own fans to road games.

Those who do attend the game in New England could see a bit of history.

The Bears might be the NFL's oldest team but they have never won a game at New England. They have played four times in New England since the Patriots and the AFL merged with the NFL and the Patriots won all four.

The only time the Bears ever beat New England while being officially listed as the road team was in Super Bowl XX, a 46-10 Chicago win. 

And that was played in New Orleans.

