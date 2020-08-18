Bears Host Mitchell Trubisky's College Target at Tryout

Mason Fine wasn't the only quarterback to try out for the Bears.

The former North Texas quarterback was reported last week to be headed for Halas Hall for a tryout. According to longtime NFL writer and AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer, both

Kyle Sloter from Southern Mississippi and Kevin Hogan from Stanford.

Hogan and Sloter have prior NFL experience, unlike Fine.

They were among a group of Bears to try out, including a former receiver of Mitchell Trubisky's and a former Notre Dame running back who played four year in Seattle.

Hogan was with the Kansas City Chiefs from May of 2016 through the final roster cuts that year when Matt Nagy was on Andy Reid's staff. He was on the Cleveland Browns' roster in 2016 and 2017, then was cut, signed with Washington and waived and also cut by Denver last season after being signed by the Broncos in 2018.

Hogan is 60 for 101 for 621 yards and four touchdowns with seven interceptions in eight NFL appearances.

Sloter hasn't appeared in an NFL game and has been on practice squads with the Cardinals and Vikings, and was picked up and cut by the Broncos. He was on the Detroit Lions roster last December before being cut in March.

The Bears also brought in several receivers for a workout, including Alex Wesley. He was cut when the Bears had to get down to 80 players from 90 due to COVID-19 regulations.

The other receivers brought in were Rodney Adams, Jeff Badet and Austin Proehl.

They brought in former Seattle Seahawks running back C.J. Prosise, a third-round draft pick in 2016.

Prosise is a 6-foot-1, 221-pound back from Notre Dame who rushed for 264 yards on 65 carries and made 36 receptions for 393 yards in four seasons with the Seahawks. Prosise suffered a broken arm last year. His contract expired and the Seahawks did not bring him back.

Proehl is the son of former Bears receiver Ricky Proehl, who had a 17-year career with six different teams. He had college career highs of 43 receptions and 597 yards with three touchdowns while chasing Mitchell Trubisky's passes at North Carolina in 2016. He was drafted in the seventh round by

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Proehl was a seventh-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2018 and has also been with the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams.

Badet played in college at Kentucky and Oklahoma and made 108 catches for 1,785 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also played for the Dallas Renegades in the XFL and built a reputation for some fashionable face visors he wore on his helmet.

Adams was a fifth-round draft pick by Minnesota in 2017 and has never appeared in a game. He has been on practice squads with the Vikings and Colts.

