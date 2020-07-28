BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Best Bears Options as Eddie Goldman's Replacement

Gene Chamberlain

Considering defensive line was one of the deepest areas on this Bears roster, the reported loss of Eddie Goldman due to a COVID-19 opt out was something the team should be able to absorb.

Then again, there are levels to any absorption of this type.

The Bears have legitimate depth when it comes to nose tackle for the first time since 2017 because John Jenkins is their backup. He was the backup the last time they had a bonafide nose tackle as a backup.

Much of the time the Bears have gone with 3-4 defensive ends and flipped them into the nose tackle role. This might be fine for a pinch, but in the long term it requires a nose tackle with bulk and the ability to make an occasional play besides occupying interior blockers.

In 2017 Jenkins did this for eight games for the Bears but in 2018 and 2019 they were back to using defensive ends as backup at the spot. The Bears had Goldman relatively free of injury in those two seasons. He missed the finale last year with a concussion.

They could just use Jenkins there and rotate one of the other defensive ends into the backup role, or there is a choice or two available in free agency.

Free agency isn't something the Bears seem prepared to take advantage of because of their salary cap situation.

It's not that they're unable to do it. Spotrac.com has them at $14.4 million available on Tuesday.

This is more a situation of how it affects their future salary cap and possible contract negotiations with Allen Robinson II. They were hoping to use some of their available cap toward the extension for Robinson, but the COVID-19 cap situation for 2021 is going to severely limit how much they can spend if any.

They'll have to make a choice between whether they have the proper backup situation or they should take money away from what they could use for Robinson and spend it to obtain possible alternative at nose tackle.

If an injury of this type occurred during the season, the best option would be to rely on Jenkins and slide some players around as backups.

However, because of the time still remaining until the regular season and the fact no team had an offseason, the Bears might want to explore the defensive line options available.

Two names in particular jump out among those unsigned. One is former Detroit Lion and New York Giant Damon "Snacks" Harrison. The other is former Jaguars defensive lineman Marcell Dareus.

What kind of shape either is in is a big question.

Harrison has played around 350 pounds and had some minor nagging injury issues the past few years. Dareus is a little lighter, but not much, 335-340. Either one could be a plug in the middle. Harrison is actually more of a play maker and was a particular thorn in the Bears' side in 2018.

Harrison was one of the league's best run-stuffers for a four-year period from 2014-2018 according to Pro Football Focus.

Dareus has an injury issue. His core muscle was separated from his pelvis last year and repaired with surgery. Whether he can even play again has to be a question. The Jaguars declined an option year on his contract because it was for $20 million but still wanted to try and negotiate a lesser amount with him.

Dareus was the third pick of the 2011 draft out of Alabama and is 31 years old now. He's had two NFL substance abuse policy violations and could be regarded as a risk in that regard.

If they wanted to go old, Domata Peko, the former Bengals and Ravens nose tackle is trying to stay in the league at age 35.

If the Bears didn't care if this player was a nose tackle or a defensive end, they could opt for former Packers and Lions defensive lineman Mike Daniels or former Eagles defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan. Daniels is a bigger player at 310 and played in a front like the Bears use when he was with Green Bay. Jernigan wouldn't be a good fit at 292 pounds. He's more of a three-technique defensive tackle in a 4-3.

The financial concerns might make their best option just staying with what they have and possibly sliding Bilal Nichols to the nose if they need to do it if Jenkins is resting or injured.

At 313 pounds, he's only 5 pounds lighter than Goldman is and if it's only a series or a few plays he should be able to handle the position physically.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eddie Goldman Opts Out of Bears Season

According to NFL Network, the COVID-19 opt-out clause is reportedly being used by nose tackle Eddie Goldman, removing one of the mainstays of the Bears defense.

Gene Chamberlain

by

PRBear

Bears Hot Seat Has Room for More Than GM Ryan Pace

There are a handful of Chicago Bears who will receive almost as much scrutiny this season as GM Ryan Pace because of past performance, their contract or both.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Running Back Artavis Pierce Put On COVID List

Undrafted rookie running back Artavis Pierce went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, a day before Bears veterans report to Halas Hall to be tested for the coronavirus.

Gene Chamberlain

New Deal for Allen Robinson II Now Looks Tough to Achieve

Of course the Chicago Bears want to extend the contract of Allen Robinson II but doing it could force them to cut several players they want to keep.

Gene Chamberlain

COVID-19 Alters Look of Bears Training Camp

It's not just the location for training camp that's different for the Chicago Bears now with practices being held at Halas Hall instead of Bourbonnais, as COVID-19 has forced numerous alterations on their schedule as they prepare for the Sept. 13 opener in Detroit.

Gene Chamberlain

Five Objectives for Bears in Training Camp

Any list of Chicago Bears main objectives for training camp starts and stops with finding the winner of the quarterback battle between Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky

Gene Chamberlain

Should Bears Trade for Alex Smith?

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Why Eddie Goldman Remains Critical to Bears Defense

With quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford to contend with, and now an emphasis from NFC North opponents to run more, the Chicago Bears defense couldn't have a more ideal nose tackle than Eddie Goldman

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Release Three Players as Part of Cutdown

The Chicago Bears have cut their roster to 85 by releasing Alex Wesley, Devante Bond and Kentrell Brice, and they also confirmed their trade for Adam Shaheen is for a seventh-round pick which could be a sixth-rounder.

Gene Chamberlain

Akiem Hicks' Return Means the World to Bears Defense

Akiem Hicks not only makes Bears teammates better in numerous ways on defense, he simply gives them an irreplaceable interior force capable of wrecking offenses.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain