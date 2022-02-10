All of Devin Hester's TD Returns and Records

Skip to main content

Devin Hester's NFL Hit List: Records and TDs

All of Devin Hester's touchdown returns, who his favorite victims were and all of the NFL records he holds.

The Touchdown Returns

1. Sept. 10, 2006 at Green Bay: An 84-yard punt return touchdown to lock up a 26-0 victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field.

2. Oct. 16, 2006 at Arizona: An 83-yard punt return TD puts the Bears ahead in the famed "They are who we thought they were" game, a 24-23 Bears comeback win over the Cardinals.

3. Nov. 12, 2006 at N.Y. Giants: 108-yard missed field goal return to help the Bears win 38-20. Hester made the Giants think he wasn't returning it, then did behind a wall of blockers.

4. Dec. 3, 2006 Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field: A 45-yard return of Chris Kluwe's punt for a TD, after he nearly broke one earlier in the 23-13 Bears win, as well.

5. Dec. 11, 2006 at St. Louis Rams: A 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown 13 seconds after the Rams went ahead 6-0 on a Torry Holt TD catch. And he wasn't done.

 6. Dec. 11, 2006 at St. Louis Rams: A 96-yard kickoff return for a TD to lock up a 42-27 victory at the Edward Jones Dome.

7. Feb. 4, 2007 at Miami: Super Bowl XLI, Hester becomes the first player to return the opening kickoff of the Super Bowl for a TD, a 92-yarder in a 29-17 rain-soaked Bears loss. His most famous return doesn't count on his official total since it was postseason.

8. Sept. 16, 2007 Kansas City: A 73-yard punt return TD put the Bears up 14-0 in a 20-10 victory over the Chiefs.

9. Sept. 30, 2007: A 97-yard kickoff return for a TD but it wasn't enough in a 37-27 loss at Ford Field.

10. Oct. 14, 2007: Hester starts the scoring with an 89-yard return of a Kluwe punt in a wild 34-31 loss at Soldier Field to Minnesota.

11. Nov. 25, 2007: Former Bears punter Todd Sauerbrun can't tackle Hester as he takes it back 75 yards for a TD in a 37-34 overtime victory, but he wasn't done.

12. Nov. 25, 2007: Hester ties the game in a 37-34 overtime victory at Soldier Field and this time it's on an 88-yard kickoff return. Once again he races past Sauerbrun, who kicks off besides punting—he just doesn't tackle.

13. Dec. 30, 2007: Hester returns a punt 64 yards for a TD untouched in a season-ending win at home over the team the Bears beat for the NFC title the previous year.

14. Sept. 27, 2010: Hester went two seasons without a TD return but broke out in a night game with a 62-yarder against the team he made his first return against, and the Bears won 20-17.

15. Oct. 17 2010: An 89-yard punt return against the Seahawks but it can't rescue the Bears in a 23-20 loss. They would later go on to pay back the Seahawks in the playoffs.

16. Dec. 20, 2010: Once again Hester hits the Vikings and Kluwe with a punt return TD, this from 64 yards, and it gave him the record for most return touchdowns on kicks/punts in NFL history. It capped off a division title-clinching 40-14 win at the frozen U of M stadium.

17. Oct. 2, 2011: His 69-yard punt return for a TD put the Bears up 24-10 and they hung on for a 34-29 win at Soldier Field over the Carolina Panthers. The return broke the NFL all-tome record for punt return TDs.

18. Oct. 16, 2011: At least he changed it up for the Vikings by taking a kickoff back 98 yards for a TD instead of another Kluwe punt. This one helped the Bears rout Minnesota 39-10 at Soldier Field.

19. Nov. 13, 2011: The Lions tried punting away from him but didn't once and he made them pay with an 82-yard TD return in a 37-13 win at Soldier Field.

20. Oct. 20, 2013: Hester brought it back 81 yards in a wild 45-41 loss to Washington that later came back to haunt the Bears.

21. Sept. 18 2014: For Atlanta in a game at the Georgia Dome, Hester brought back a punt 62 yards for a TD and broke a tie with Deion Sanders for most regular-season returns for TDs of all kinds. Sanders had been a mentor and good friend of Hester's. It was Hester's final TD return and he led Atlanta to a 56-14 victory over Tampa Bay.

 The NFL Records

Most special teams touchdowns in a career: 20 (14 punts, 5 kickoffs, 1 missed field goal).

Most non-offensive TDs in a career: 20.

Most kickoff and punt return TDs: 19.

Most punt return TDs: 14.

Most punt return TDs in a season: 4 (2007).

Most kickoff return TDs for a game: 2 TIED (Bears at St. Louis Rams, Dec. 11, 2006)

Most combined return TDs in a season: 6 (2007, 2 kickoffs, 4 punts).

Most rookie combined return TDs in a season: 5 (2006, 3 punt, 2 kickoffs).

Most combined return touchdowns in a game: 2 Bears at St. Louis Rams, Dec. 11, 2006 (2 kickoffs, Denver Broncos at Bears, Nov. 25, 2007 (1 punt, 1 kickoff)

Most non-offensive touchdowns in a season: 6, twice, 2006: 3 punts, 2 kickoffs, 1 missed field goal. 2007: 4 punts 2 kickoffs

Fastest touchdown in Super Bowl history: 14 seconds.

First Super Bowl opening kick returned for a TD: Super Bowl XLI, 92 yards vs. Indianapolis.

