If any player should have built up a mistrust of Bears decision makers, it's Deon Bush.

Last year coaches termed it a competition at safety and if Bush thought it really was after they brought in Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, then he had a rude awakening.

Bush did get some early playing time and made a few key mistakes, one costing the Bears the only touchdown in the game with Green Bay to open the 2019 season. Then Clinton-Dix carried the load.

Bush didn't get an actual contract extension after his deal expired, even though coaches and GM Ryan Pace constantly talk about how valuable he is. Instead, he received a one-year contract for $1.26 million and a signing bonus of $137,000. It wasn't exactly a major vote of confidence.

So maybe it could be different this time for Bush in his fifth year, although they have actually stacked up the deck against him again by bringing in Tashaun Gipson.

Little is given to anyone in the NFL and Bush will have to prove he's capable of being a starter this time. His limited playing time hasn't indicated as much, even though coordinator Chuck Pagano heaped praise on him last year and assistants are doing the same this year.

"So in terms of Deon, he's just got to continue doing what he's been doing," safeties coach Sean Desai said. "And then do it on a consistent basis day-in and day-out, which he's shown last year.

"He's just got to have that positive mindset that he's going to come in here and compete with everybody to try and go win those jobs."

Defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend called it a matter of getting more reps for Bush, but you're not getting more reps if you're sitting on the bench. The reboot of a new season could help but overall Bush must make a statement when he has the chance, and he hasn't done this in his limited opportunities.

"I just think it's reps," Townsend said. "He is a guy that is super athletic. He is explosive. Now it's his opportunity to go out there and make the most of his reps.

"He has a good opportunity to be the starter. He has a competition with Eddie (Jackson), Gip (Tashaun Gipson), Sherrick (McManis), DHC (DeAndre Houston-Carson). All those guys are vying for positions on the defense. Bush, he has a super knack of finding ways to make plays on the ball, and if he can continue that, that's the only thing he needs, just to make the most of his opportunities and his reps that he's about to get in this camp coming up."

Bush had 22 tackles when he started six games as a rookie before the Bears drafted Eddie Jackson. Then he has made just 22 total tackles since from 2017-2019 with only two more starts in Jackson's place at the end of the 2018 season after an ankle injury shelved the Bears' All-Pro that season for the final two games and playoff game.

Bush has only been targeted by quarterbacks on passes 13 times over the last two seasons and allowed a respectable seven completions at 54%.

When Bush replaced Jackson in 2018 his passer rating against was an excellent 56.8. But it ballooned last year to 126.4 due to the TD allowed against the Packers.

What Bush has done is make tackles when they've been there. He's had 16 the last two years without missing any. He's contributed on special teams, as well, with eight tackles, two in each of the last two years.

"I think he's smart, he's really smart," Desai said. "He cares a lot, he's really passionate. He's tough, he's shown that he's really tough and willing to tackle. And he's got really good range. He's got really good range in the deep part of the field."

With Gipson vulnerable due to lack of offseason practice time in a new defense as camp begins, Bush has never been in better situation to put all of this to use and earn a starting spot.

It would appear it's finally a matter now of producing.

Deon Bush at a Glance

Miami S

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 200

Key Numbers: Bush was limited to 58 snaps on defense last year, the fewest since he came into the NFL.

Roster Chances: 3.5 on a scale of 1-5 with 5 being the most.

Starting Chances: 1.5 on a scale of 1-5 with 5 being the most.

2020 Projection: Two starts due to injuries, 12 tackles, 2 passes defensed.

