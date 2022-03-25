Three players who could fit the Bears at each of three neglected positions in the later portion of free agency for the Bears.

Free agency is generally a longer process than is recognized because team spring workouts and the draft distract from the later weeks.

A sure indication of this is the current Bears roster is how they had twice as many quarterbacks on the roster as of March 25 -- four of them -- as they had safeties or tight ends.

The later in the offseason it gets, the lower the price on most of the free agents. These are the value signings of the third phase of free agency Bears GM Ryan Poles talked about, and he'll have plenty of spots to fill with these types of players who are looking for work and willing to take less.

Besides safeties and tight ends, the Bears could look for potential upgrades at cornerback in a few areas.

Their experienced depth has been lost in free agency as Xavier Crawford signed with Jacksonville and Artie Burns with Seattle.

Other areas where they'll be looking for low-cost help to fill the roster will be tackle or guard, wide receivers and defensive linemen at end or tackle.

In the case of safeties or tight ends, it could still mean a starting spot. At cornerback and wide receiver it's a chance to compete for a starting spot. Unless they came up with a very strong veteran tackle candidate, the line positions would be backing up second-year tackles Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom.

The M.O. for GM Ryan Poles and assistant GM Ian Cunningham has been younger, less expensive free agents signed to shorter-term contracts. Later draft picks or undrafted players are preferred because they won't hinder attempts to obtain compensatory draft picks and will be players used to competitive situations for jobs.

They're looking for players eager to prove themselves in an entirely new situation. Younger works better because it can be cheaper. The older players they acquire would be backups, like with Dakota Dozier, who is 30 and signed earlier in the week as a guard.

Here are possible fits as bargain later free agent acquisitions at three positions neglected by Poles so far, mostly for depth purposes but a few could compete to start.

Safeties

Roderic Teamer, Raiders

The 24-year-old got starting time last year due to injuries and then wound up on IR himself with a shoulder injury. He actually had snaps at cornerback, as well, after injuries to the Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette .An undrafted player, he still got on the field for 28% of the defensive snaps with two starts and 10 games played. It wasn't his first starting experience as he had six starts for the Chargers in 2019 before being waived. Last year he posted a 76.7 passer rating against when targeted and allowed just 59.1% completions. A potential back who could compete for a vacated starting spot.

Armani Watts, Chiefs

A 26-year-old reserve for four years in Kansas City who is familiar with Poles, he hasn't lived up to his fourth-round selection and his draft history works against him now. His role has been special teams as he has just 282 defensive snaps in four seasons, but he has played 66% of special teams snaps for the past three years. The Bears lost a safety who can play special teams to the Chiefs already, in Deon Bush. Watts could be a short-term, suitable replacement.

Marcell Harris, 49ers

At 27, he has been regarded as a top 49ers reserve and started 20 times in four seasons, including a career-high seven times last year. As a sixth-rounder, he wouldn't hurt chances of getting compensatory picks as much as some other players they could sign. Harris hasn't been all that productive, having allowed two touchdown catches in each of his first three years. Last year he allowed none when he had the seven starts and his passer rating against dropped significantly to 75.7 but it had been far into the 100s for three straight years. He could be used closer to the line as a 6-foot, 215-pounder but he hasn't been the best tackler.

Tight End

Anthony Firkser, Titans

A player the Chiefs had when Poles was there but they cut him and he went to Tennessee. Not a starter but a contributor in his four years with the Titans, Firkser would fit well with the Bears zone scheme as a blocker and has had 34 and 39 catches over the last two seasons. He could be a good fit as a competitor with a younger tight end and was an undrafted player, so his signing wouldn't be a drawback to their compensatory plans. He's a bit undersized at 6-2, 246 but has been a good role player for the Titans so he could cost a little more than some of the other players. He has played special teams but hasn't been as big a contributor as some backup tight ends the Bears have had.

Ross Dwelley, 49ers

A 6-5, 235-pounder who would get the chance to compete at U-tight end. He played four years in an offense where he had better tight ends overshadowing his abilities but did make 15 catches in 2019 and 19 in 2020 and has four career TD catches. Undrafted, he is a good system fit for the Shanahan style being used by Luke Getsy with the Bears.

Stephen Carlson, Browns

A third or fourth tight end type who was largely confined to special teams in 2020 and missed all of 2021 with a preseason knee injury. He was on the field for 79% of special teams snaps in 2020 and has made only six catches in his two seasons. At 6-4, 240, he would be a U-tight end type and if added to the Bears roster, they might become the first team in history with two tight ends from Princeton. Jesper Horsted is one of the only two tight ends the Bears have under contract.

Cornerback

Chandon Sullivan, Packers

Green Bay's 25-year-old slot and sometimes starter is a bit more expensive possibility than some others at the position but he would provide experience at a vital spot as the nickel. He started 10 games each of the last two seasons and has visited with the Vikings. He is an undrafted free agent, which is another plus, and has made five interceptions over his last three seasons.

Maurice Canady, Cowboys

A bargain basement type and former Ravens sixth-round pick, he was waived at midseason in 2019 by Baltimore, ended up with the Jets and then the Cowboys. Although he hasn't been highly regarded, he did get on the field for 798 defensive snaps, had 4.49-second speed and a 38-inch vertical in the 2016 combine. He didn't play much on defense for Dallas last year but when he played more he had an 87.8 passer rating against with the Jets and 66.9 with the Ravens in 2019. Worst-case scenario is he'd be an Artie Burns replacement for the Bears.

Bless Austin, Seahawks

A sixth-round pick by the Jets in 2019, he has 17 starts to his credit and eight pass breakups with two forced fumbles. Seattle had him last year and he played a backup role with just 18% of defensive snaps after he'd been considered a starter for half his games with the Jets. Former Rutgers player who had knee injuries in college but hasn't had that issue int he pros. He'd be another possible depth acquisition, a possible Xavier Crawford or Burns replacement.

