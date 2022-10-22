It was good Friday to hear Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy shoot down one of the most ridiculous theories to ever come out of the confluence of sports talk radio/internet.

That would be the comment former Ravens/Buccaneers QB Trent Dilfer made to WSCR-AM 670's Spiegel and Parkins about Justin Fields' overthrow of Ryan Griffin in the Thursday night loss by the Bears to Washington.

Dilfer maintained it was Griffin's fault for turning too much so his groin faced Fields and not running out the route sufficiently, even though he had come so wide open that hitting him was football's equivalent to the first bucket in Bozo Circus' Grand Prize Game. For those of you who never got to see said clown's program on WGN, think of the phrase, "a drop in the bucket."

"Oh, I think it's just ... it's simple right?" Getsy said. "Guys did a good job.

"We just missed a throw. I don't think it's anything more than that."

Other Solutions Not as Simple

Maybe it's the fact he put blame on Justin Fields for something so obviously his fault that bothers some, but it really was that simple.

The rest of the Bears red zone issues are simple too.

Block better.

In some analytics circles the Bears offensive line is hailed as some sort of road-grading behemoth because they rank second in rushing, but the main reason they rank so high is a few nice, long runs by Khalil Herbert and Fields' abilities on scrambles. Take away big plays and they're still respectable but nothing close to second in the league.

They also rank so high because they are second in rushing attempts.

The real rushing team is able to run effectively when it needs to, regardless of how often it happens.

Inside the red zone is not where the Bears have problems running the ball. Their problems exist where it really gets difficult to run, inside the 5-yard line.

Khalil Herbert averages 2.7 yards in the red zone and has 15 red zone carries. He has three touchdowns on red zone runs. That's not a terrible percentage. Saquon Barkley is 3-for-17, Miles Sanders has four touchdowns for the Eagles in the red zone on 18 carries and is one of the league's best down there.

But from inside the 5 the Bears are terrible and that falls on blocking. Herbert is 2-for-6, two TDs in six attempts inside the 5. Fields is three carries and 1 TD inside the 5.

Their toughest runner over the last four seasons has been David Montgomery and he hasn't even been given the ball inside the 5 this year, which seems ridiculous.

It was almost funny when a TV reporter on Friday asked Montgomery if one possible solution might be letting Fields run more from in the red zone. How Montgomery didn't stand up and yell, "just give me the damn ball," shows the tremendous discipline he has.

The Bears have run it 34 times inside the red zone, the opposing 20-yard line, and passed it 11 times. If that seems disproportionately slanted against the pass, it is closer to the goal line and some of the Fields runs were scrambles. So they actually intended to pass a few more times.

Calling Better Plays

But let's not get carried away with defending the play calls.

Consider these numbers for passing inside the red zone: Patrick Mahomes 49 attempts, Josh Allen 38 attempts, Lamar Jackson 30 attempts, Joe Burrow 38 attempts and Justin Herbert 42 attempts. Joe Flacco has played in only three of the Jets' games and has 25 pass attempts, or twice as many as Fields, who has played in all six Bears games.

Fields has thrown it inside the 5 seven times with just two completions.

In the past, the Bears would look to former tight end Jimmy Grham in the red zone and force him the ball even when he wasn't open. They've thrown it once inside the 10-yard line to Cole Kmet this year, which is almost as bad as not giving David Montgomery a carry inside the 5.

If Fields couldn't hit a wide-open open Griffin from inside the 5-yard line, perhaps it would help if he wasn't so rusty throwing passes from inside the red zone.

So Getsy needs to change up plays more.

Maybe the mini-bye analysis they had told him this.

"We took a good, hard look at like our personnel, what we were doing with each personnel, where our success was with each personnel and then we took a look at each individual and said, 'OK, what is each individual doing well and then what does each individual need to improve on?' " Getsy said. "And so that's kind of been our focus."

The biggest problem, however, remains their poor blocking in the red zone.

That won't get solved until the line either improves from playing more together or from adding players in the offseason. Or it could get better by adding Alex Leatherwood in the near future if changing personnel already on the roster helps, but don't count on an impact there because Leatherwood already failed with the Raiders.

In the meantime, could someone please give Montgomery a carry inside the 5?

He does break more tackles than any back they have had in the last four years.

